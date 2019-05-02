Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Linda Rollier, the woman killed in a motorcycle accident east of Sicamous on April 30, is being remembered as a good friend and a conscientious co-worker.

According to Bill Hubbard, who oversees the Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby Century 21 real estate offices where Rollier worked as a photographer, office administrator and other capacities for more than 10 years, she was a woman known for her positive outlook and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

“She was just one of those people that was consistently and habitually optimistic,” he said.

Hubbard said Rollier was truly remarkable in her ability to look at things she couldn’t change and be optimistic about them; the things she could change she worked at to change.

Hubbard said Rollier took very good care of the realtors at the Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous offices. He said the last time he saw Rollier she was laughing along with her co-workers at the Salmon Arm office.

“The realtors just loved her. She was just a really remarkable lady and we were lucky to have her for as long as we did,” said Hubbard.

Social media posts identifying Rollier as the victim of Tuesday’s collision on Highway 1 are flooded with comments remembering Rollier’s positivity and offering condolences to her family.

