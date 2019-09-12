Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

A motorcyle rider, a woman in her mid-30s from Coquitlam, was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn, and that “speed relative to the corner” is the suspected cause of the crash.

The accident was reported to police at 1:42 p.m., after the bike collided with a minivan while heading east.

Highway 3 is open to single lange traffic in both directions at Similkameen Falls.

South Okanagan Traffic Services is investigating the crash.

READ MORE: Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners
Next story
Realtor groups push for eased mortgage rules as federal campaign gets underway

Just Posted

Elections Canada staff ready to assist Salmon Arm

Electors can register, update information and vote at office at 171 Shuswap Street

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Outcome of voir dire in Sagmoen trial as soon as Monday: Judge

Trial within a trial wraps in Vernon, publication ban still in effect

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Shuswap Lake site of inaugural Copper Island Swim

Participants pushed themselves to complete the 2.7-kilometre open-water race

Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

Study finds no link between owning cats and depression

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Most Read