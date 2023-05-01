(File photo)

Woman reportedly shot in Kelowna airsoft attacks

RCMP are still investigating

  • May. 1, 2023 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP arrested several youth after they were found to be shooting airsoft guns at pedestrians.

A woman took to Facebook the evening of April 28 to say she had been a target of a shooting that left her with large welts on her arms and legs.

A post to the Kelowna Alert Facebook group the evening of April 28, 2023. (Facebook)

The woman contacted police who suggested the firearm was a modified airsoft gun.

Comments on the social media post say at least one other person was a victim.

Const. Mike Della-Polera with the Kelowna RCMP confirmed the kids were arrested and turned over to their parents.

The investigation is on-going.

