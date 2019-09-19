The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper Police on scene of a stabbing in downtown Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 19, 2019. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she allegedly accosted a stranger and stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told Black Press Media that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and remains in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked near Penticton
Next story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mall’s no-panhandling sign reported to be result of complaints

Bylaw moves homeless men to mall vicinity, city says they’re OK on sidewalk

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

Fewer than 250 caribou remain in Columbia Shuswap

Only one of four herds in region with stable population, still considered threatened

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap NDP candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Fine fiddlin’ coming to Salmon Arm Legion

Roots and Blues and Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcome Calvin Vollrath

Shop for bargains in the Shuswap while you help save the planet

Mirella Project’s second Shop and Swap set for Saturday

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen works to control mosquito populations

Control efforts in the region have been starting earlier each year

PAW Patrol Live! adds third Penticton show due to pup-ular demand

Fans can now see the heroic pooches at three different showtimes at the SOEC

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

South Okanagan school bus driver calls out bad drivers

Bus driver said she sees multiple vehicles go by the bus despite having the overhead lights flashing

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Most Read