One person was sent to hospital and dog perished following a collision on Highway 97 near Oliver. (File)

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

One person was sent to hospital and a dog perished following a collision on Highway 97 near Oliver.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 12, Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP attended a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a dog, near Road 9.

Upon arriving, officers determined that the woman and her dog were struck by a GMC Terrain SUV. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was reported to be co-operating with investigators.

Read more: Three-vehicle crash in Penticton sends one to hospital

The woman suffered serious injuries, and was transported to hospital. Her dog was found deceased.

RCMP said the woman was wearing all dark clothing in a very dark stretch of Highway 97. Roads were reported to have been wet.

“Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out. The investigation is ongoing,” wrote RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, in a press release.

Oliver RCMP reminded both drivers and pedestrians to always be on the lookout for each other and exercise caution especially during the darker months of the year.

“Pedestrians should dress to be seen,” explained Bayda. “Wear light colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight.”

The Oliver RCMP is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or believe they observed the woman and dog walking on Highway 97 prior to the collision, contact them at 250-498-3422.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@philmclachlan
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nuts! 75 years since U.S. troops thwarted Hitler’s last gamble

Just Posted

Opening date for popular North Shuswap outdoor ice rink delayed

Warmer temperatures have pushed back the openings of several rinks in the region

New safety measures in place as snowmobile season gets underway in Sicamous

VHF radio channel posted at trailheads, assisted in rescue of stranded sledders

Homecoming marked by album release for Salmon Arm duo

A Million Dollars in Pennies to play Classic in new year.

Student raises council’s awareness of ways Salmon Arm can support LGBT+ people

Councillor expresses appreciation for presentation based on family member’s experience

Salmon Arm’s request for red light camera on Highway 1 draws attention of province

Years of lobbying for camera at Trans-Canada Highway intersection might be generating results

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Drug alert for purple fentanyl issued in Kamloops

Interior Health issued an alert for the deadly drug on Friday

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

I’m Just Saying: Our society needs a re-sex education lesson

Jordyn Thomson is a reporter with the Western News

Penticton Indian Band to host new by-election after successful appeal of 2017 results

On Dec. 13, the membership voted to host a new by-election

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Most Read