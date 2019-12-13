Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

One person was sent to hospital and a dog perished following a collision on Highway 97 near Oliver.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 12, Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP attended a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a dog, near Road 9.

Upon arriving, officers determined that the woman and her dog were struck by a GMC Terrain SUV. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was reported to be co-operating with investigators.

The woman suffered serious injuries, and was transported to hospital. Her dog was found deceased.

RCMP said the woman was wearing all dark clothing in a very dark stretch of Highway 97. Roads were reported to have been wet.

“Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out. The investigation is ongoing,” wrote RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, in a press release.

Oliver RCMP reminded both drivers and pedestrians to always be on the lookout for each other and exercise caution especially during the darker months of the year.

“Pedestrians should dress to be seen,” explained Bayda. “Wear light colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight.”

The Oliver RCMP is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or believe they observed the woman and dog walking on Highway 97 prior to the collision, contact them at 250-498-3422.

