A woman at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Penticton was observed shoplifting by an employee on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the RCMP. (Photo- Crime Stoppers South Okanagan Similkameen)

A woman at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Penticton was observed shoplifting by an employee on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the RCMP. (Photo- Crime Stoppers South Okanagan Similkameen)

Woman suspected of shoplifting Penticton drug store before kicking employee

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen shoplifting from a drug store in Penticton and kicking a witness before dashing through the exit.

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Penticton observed a woman stealing merchandise on Dec. 14. The suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

After approaching the suspect, the employee was kicked and the woman left the store.

Crime Stoppers describes the suspect as an “aggressive shoplifter.”

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Penticton man arrested after attempting carjacking and assault at local car wash

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonshoplifting

Previous story
Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Next story
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced

Just Posted

The blue section on the plans for the Shuswap Health Centre highlight the area where the pre-colonial artifacts were found and where further archaeological study has to be done. (Axis Projects image)
Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site

Skookum Bike and Ski in Salmon Arm is under new ownership. Mike Gravelle now owns both the Salmon Arm and Revelstoke locations. (Rebecca Willson–Salmon Arm Observer)
New Salmon Arm Skookum Bike and Ski owner unites stores under one name

Boiling Water (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)
UPDATE: Precautionary boil water notice east of Enderby rescinded

Marianne and Chris Whittaker and their son in front of Timber Shuswap, the restaurant they opened in Blind Bay. Timber focuses on local, farm to table cuisine. (Contributed)
Shuswap restaurant owners aim to support community of farmers and artisans