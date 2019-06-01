This Friday, May 31, 2019, photo released by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District shows the Eagle Falls at Emerald Bay State Park in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Erin Holland/North Tahoe Fire Protection District via AP)

Woman taking photos dies in fall off California waterfall

Water cascades 150 feet from Eagle Falls overlooking Lake Tahoe

Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. Water cascades 150 feet (45 metres) from the waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

READ MORE: Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

The woman was not identified.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

Just Posted

Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Shirley family bitten by the fire-fighting bug for more than 100 years

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

VIDEO: Downtown cannabis store opens with support of local politicians

Salmon Arm mayor and MLA for the Shuswap were both in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony

UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous Landfill

The blaze started by spontaneous combustion from within the wood pile

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

Organizations come together to protect the Shuswap from bullfrogs

Signs have been posted to encourage bullfrog owners to re-home them instead of releasing them

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read