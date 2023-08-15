BC Highway Patrol, Keremeos RCMP and the Coroners Service are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 3 near Cawston. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman walking in middle of Similkameen highway hit and killed by vehicle

There is no evidence of impaired driving involved according to RCMP

A woman walking in the middle of Highway 3 was struck by a vehicle and killed on Aug. 14 near Cawston.

The 48-year-old woman from the South Okanagan had been witnessed walking in the middle of the northbound lane prior to the collision according to a press release from the RCMP.

A passing vehicle struck her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred sometime before 11 p.m., and the highway was not reopened until 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

RCMP stated there is no evidence of impaired driving.

READ MORE: Highway 3 reopen near Cawston after crash

The Keremeos RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

If anyone has witnessed this collision or has any further information, they’re encouraged to contact the Keremeos RCMP, at 250-499-5511.

