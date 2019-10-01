Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)
North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)
North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)

A woman left stranded by her group with an ankle injury along a Vancouver trail is on the mend after another hiker managed to get a call through to 911.

According to North Shore Rescue, the woman was hiking with four others who she met through an online meet up website on the Rice Lake trail Sunday afternoon when they split into two groups: three hikers in the “fast group” and the woman and a man in the slower one.

ALSO READ: North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

But at some point, the man left the woman behind. North Shore Rescue said on Facebook that it’s not clear if she was left stranded before or after the ankle injury.

“Thankfully the Good Samaritan who found the injured hiker came across her and was able to get a call out,” the search group said. “This person also helped her down the trail until NSR crews were able access her, provide first aid, and assist her out.”

The search crew was deployed by 7 p.m. to Lynn Headwaters. There, search members encountered the rest of the hiking group, who was “planning on leaving the area and had no plans to phone 911.”

The group was given a long chat about the “very bad, life threatening decision”of not calling for help if someone doesn’t return from a hike.

“Obviously, this is extremely concerning that a hiking group would leave one member behind and had no plans to contact authorities,” North Shore Rescue said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

Just Posted

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Medals to be awarded in West Kelowna ceremony as a result of actions in church on April 14.

Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Churches Thrift Shop, with its mission to help the poor, processes tons of items

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

Inquiry will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial

Okanagan welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

Pair share inspiration at Asparagus Theatre Oct. 8

Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Letter: Assumptions around misinformation insulting to South Shuswap residents

Writer notes many Area C residents are retired professionals familiar with workings of government

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Kelowna couple showcase work at Vernon art gallery

Headbones Gallery features Diane and Johann Feught

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Most Read