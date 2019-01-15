Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault

Police in Calgary have arrested a Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a church more than six years ago.

Investigators say the woman told them last October about assaults at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in the city’s northeast between September and October 2012.

The alleged victim, an adult woman, reported being sexually touched without consent on several occasions by a priest at the church.

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is to make his next court appearance on Feb. 21.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary says it is co-operating fully with police.

“The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary has been informed by the Calgary Police Service sex crimes unit that Fr. Malcolm D’Souza has been charged with sexual assault in response to historic allegations,” said an emailed statement Tuesday.

“In October 2018, Bishop (William) McGrattan placed Fr. D’Souza on administrative leave and prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry.”

The diocese said it won’t provide further details since the matter is now a legal one, but it encourages anyone with “relevant information” to contact the police.

Calgary police say that, in general, sexual assaults should be reported regardless of when they occurred because there is no time limit on how long a victim has to come forward.

Police can investigate an incident decades after it occurred.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing
Next story
Overpaid workers will only pay back ‘net’ amounts under proposed new tax rules

Just Posted

Balmy winter forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

El Niño is anticipated to develop later this winter

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Break-in at popular Shuswap convenience store nets ATM

Salmon Arm police seek public’s help in locating culprits involved in theft at Mellor’s Store

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ flight survivors mark 10 years

It’s been a decade since Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger steered the plane into the Hudson River

WATCH: Giving the special needs community a Night to Shine

Global event offers people with special needs a full prom experience in Chilliwack, Surrey

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Accused B.C. high school killer now fit for trial, defence lawyer says

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C., Alberta Indigenous leaders to bid for share of TransMountain pipeline

Majority share means revenue, environmental protection, B.C. chief says

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Overpaid workers will only pay back ‘net’ amounts under proposed new tax rules

For workers who inadvertently received too much pay, returning the money has been a nightmare

Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault

TLC airs Vernon’s conjoined twins

CBC documentary follows girls joined at the head

Most Read