File photo

Woman’s vehicle impounded in North Shuswap after hitting fence

Driver receives 90-day driving prohibition after refusing to provide breath sample

A woman’s vehicle was impounded after police suspected alcohol impairment.

Cpl. Scott Linklater reports that on Aug. 10 at approximately 7 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on Squilax Anglemont Road in Celista.

A 2000 Saturn vehicle had left the road and struck a fence. Police say they believe the woman driving was operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol. She failed to provide samples of her breath so she was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Read more: Drivers stopped for speeding, racing a train, driving while impaired

Read more: ‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Owners of stolen truck spot it in Chase but thief drives off
Next story
Car catches fire while being towed by motor home on Hwy. 97

Just Posted

Man jailed for fraud involving North Shuswap credit card thefts

Salmon Arm area man pleads guilty to six counts of fraud under $5,000.

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Owners of stolen truck spot it in Chase but thief drives off

Chase RCMP request help in finding Dodge pickup, Honda Civic

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Woman’s vehicle impounded in North Shuswap after hitting fence

Driver receives 90-day driving prohibition after refusing to provide breath sample

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Track was constructed on agricultural land around 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Car catches fire while being towed by motor home on Hwy. 97

The incident occured just north of Sage Mesa Rd., no injuries have been reported

On-foot brewery tours in Okanagan give ‘beer runs’ a new dimension

Brew Crew Kelowna celebrated its kick-off year in this summer

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

North Okanagan adventure park concerns

LETTER: Neighbour to proposed adventure park in Spallumcheen offers up his concerns on project

Most Read