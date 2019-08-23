Woman’s vehicle impounded in North Shuswap after hitting fence

A woman’s vehicle was impounded after police suspected alcohol impairment.

Cpl. Scott Linklater reports that on Aug. 10 at approximately 7 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on Squilax Anglemont Road in Celista.

A 2000 Saturn vehicle had left the road and struck a fence. Police say they believe the woman driving was operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol. She failed to provide samples of her breath so she was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

