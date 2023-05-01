Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg

‘This investigation is very complexed and is ongoing’

Traffic analyst on scene April 27. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

The woman who was hit by a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and had her lower leg ripped from her body remains in hospital.

The out-of-control vehicle was driving eastbound on Enterprise Way at about 3 a.m., April 27, when it hit the median near Hunter Court and drove into a 56-year-old woman.

The victim was crushed between the vehicle and a tree and lost her lower leg in the collision, which a BC Highway Patrol officer called a “traumatic amputation.”

According to police on scene, the driver then turned left into the laneway beside the BMW dealership, abandoned and locked the vehicle, and fled on foot.

The woman had been walking with her shopping cart in the bike lane, before the incident.

“This investigation is very complexed and is ongoing,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

No other information was provided about the victim.

