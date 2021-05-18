Word on the Street: Salmon Arm students offer feedback on city’s new flag

“My thoughts are that it is somehow both too complicated and too simple.” -Isak Serhan

With the introduction of the City of Salmon Arm’s new flag, the Observer asked Salmon Arm Secondary – Jackson students, who have been studying flags with socials teacher Ryon Ready, for their thoughts on the design.

“I think the colours they chose are very good, but I think it’s too complicated and shouldn’t have text. They just took the logo and put it on a sheet.” -Nico Miedema

“I think it doesn’t follow the principles of good flag design, and is actually a step down from the previous one.” -Kaelah Riley

“I find it disappointing that they have fallen for the same mistakes as before. It’s a good logo, but not a good flag.” -Jack Rogers

“I think it’s good they decided to take action – the colours are complimentary and pop. But, I think ‘Small City, Big Ideas’ and our town could be expressed in a more symbolic way.” -Tate Spence

In February 2021, prior to the unfurling of the city’s new flag, some of Ready’s students submitted a package to city council with a letter explaining they had been studying flags and concluded a flag should be simple and meaningful, without text or logos. The package also included flags designed by the students for the city’s consideration.

“We should have a flag that represents Salmon Arm for Salmon Arm, we shouldn’t have to read it,” offered students Tegan Schielke and Hannah Mackie.

