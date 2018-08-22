A CSRD committee took another step closer to creating a new director remuneration bylaw. (File Photo)

Work continues on new CSRD director remuneration bylaw

What to pay elected directors a contentious issue for the CSRD committee charged with bylaw review

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District committee took another step on Aug. 15 towards resolving the contentious issue of what the regional district should pay its elected officials.

Issues included compensation for attending meetings and how best to address the recent removal of a federal tax-free allowance for municipal officials.

The current director’s remuneration bylaw has been in place since 2008 and has seen few adjustments since then.

CSRD financial services manager Jodi Pierce said implementation of the existing bylaw is fraught with difficulties for CSRD staff.

Related:Remuneration talks drag on

After further discussion on the issue of remuneration at a board meeting in January 2017, a director’s remuneration review committee was created. The committee is made up of Electoral Area C director Paul Demenok, Area E director and CSRD board chair Rhona Martin and Kevin Flynn and Caleb Moss, municipal directors representing Salmon Arm and Golden respectively. Pierce was also involved in the discussion.

After much discussion, the committee agreed upon a few changes to the bylaw which was defeated in November 2017.

One of the more contentious issues discussed around the committee table at the Aug. 15 meeting was reimbursement for discretionary meetings.

In the current bylaw, payment of meeting stipends is limited to one meeting per day. A number of meetings are listed as eligible for a stipend but the bylaw also says they can apply to any meeting where the CSRD board chair deems it necessary that directors attend or authorizes another director to attend.

The defeated bylaw included a provision for paying directors stipends to attend discretionary meetings, conferences or workshops related to CSRD business with no approval from the board or board chair required. It placed a cap of $2,500 per year in discretionary meeting stipends on electoral area directors, and $500 per year for municipal directors.

Demenok defended the education value he receives from meetings which would be seen as discretionary under the bylaw defeated in October. Flynn suggested the lack of oversight by the board or chair would lead to the practice of “meeting chasing,” or attending as many meetings as possible to maximize the stipend collected.

Also at issue was the lack of a cap placed on the number of directors allowed to attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference. The FCM conference was listed under the discretionary meetings heading of the bylaw.

Flynn questioned the fiscal responsibility of paying a meeting stipend and travel costs for any director who wants to attend the FCM conference.

Related: CSRD directors squabble over pay increases

“There have been years where they have gone over-budget on travel expenses, also years it has been under budget,” Pierce said.

By the end of the meeting, a compromise was reached limiting FCM attendance to three electoral area directors as well as the board chair, with the possibility of sending more with board approval.

As FCM was removed from the discretionary meetings and conferences, it was agreed the discretionary meeting allowance should be reduced to $1,500 per year for the electoral area directors. It was also agreed that travel days to and from conferences should be paid at the same rate as days attending the conference; in the rejected bylaw they were to be paid at half the conference-day rate.

Another aspect which featured prominently in discussion of a new remuneration bylaw was how to respond to the withdrawal of a government benefit which formerly allowed elected officials of municipal governments or similar bodies to have up to one-third of their total remuneration paid as an allowance to cover expenses related to their duties; this payment was non-taxable.

Pierce provided the committee with a summary of actions taken by other regional governments in B.C. Increases to remuneration by other regional districts ranged from seven to 14.25 per cent, but the neighbouring Thompson-Nicola Regional District deferred a decision on an increase to the new board which will be elected in the fall.

Pierce also provided the committee with a breakdown of remuneration with a 7.72 per cent top-up added to offset the lost net income due to new taxation, but said how the CSRD will handle it is ultimately up to the board.

The committee also agreed the remuneration bylaw should be reviewed every four years in order to avoid placing the task of a full bylaw rewrite like they are undertaking on a future CSRD board and staff.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New fire spotted near Mabel
Next story
Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Just Posted

Multiple-vehicle collision reported at Highway 97A/97B intersection

A multi-vehicle collision is reported to have occurred at the Highway 97A/97B… Continue reading

Work continues on new CSRD director remuneration bylaw

What to pay elected directors a contentious issue for the CSRD committee charged with bylaw review

New fire spotted near Mabel

Spot-sized blaze on the Enderby side of the lake

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

City to provide free transit for refugee family

Salmon Arm council approves up to $1,200 in bus passes to end of 2018

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

Smoke looming in Okanagan could affect wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Cool Creek fire near Princeton grows to 6,900 hectares

The Cool Creek fire is threatening recreational homes in high elevation north west of Cathedral

Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Money will help create trail network on former Armstrong to Sicamous corridor

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Property owner details plan for quarry near Old Town Road

Murray Hillson plans to remove rock in order to create site for high-end home.

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

Most Read