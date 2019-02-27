Workplace skills program launches for ages 55+

A workplace skills education program geared towards people aged 55 and older is getting up and running in Malakwa starting March 4. It will offer courses upgrading math and computer skills, and also useful certifications such as FOODSAFE. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A program held in Malakwa aims to give people ages 55-and-older skills needed to thrive in the workplace.

Experience Works, administered by Okanagan College, is open to Sicamous and Malakwa residents. Those who complete the 14-week program will end up with several useful certifications which can help them land a good job.

The program includes courses that will upgrade skills in basic math, communications and computer use. Students will leave the program with hospitality services training, FOODSAFE and WHMIS certificates among others.

Classes will run 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, from March 5 to June 7 at the former Malakwa Community Learning Centre.

Rhonda Darbyson, who is coordinating the program, said if they do not immediately reach full enrolment, students will be able to join in the first week of the program without missing too much.

She said expert instructors will be brought in for some of the more technical certifications but the hospitality, math and computer portions will all be taught by the same person allowing the students to form a bond with the instructor.

Darbyson said program will give students skills that are easily applicable in the tourism and hospitality sectors, both major parts of the Shuswap’s economy.

As an instructor herself, Darbyson said she has seen past students go on to great success. She said lots of students have low self-esteem and sometimes bring negative past school experiences with them.

“They come in and our experience is very different,” Darbyson said. “It’s really positive and we sort of start with a blank slate.

The change in self-esteem often results in the students either getting a good job or continuing their education.

“The older workers in general are so loyal and have such good work ethic – if they have the skills then it’s great to give them a chance,” Darbyson said.

Gwyneth Gau, Eagle Valley Resource Centre’s office administrator, said she doesn’t hear many complaints about people having difficulties finding work but said people face difficulty with steady employment. She noted there are older people utilizing the resource centre’s food bank and other services who are on employment insurance or social assistance for part of the year because their work is seasonal.

Gau added the resource centre could help organize a ride to Malakwa for someone who wishes to attend the course if necessary.

The program begins March 4 and two spaces remain available. Those seeking more information on the program can contact Darbyson at 250-804-8888 ext. 8249.

