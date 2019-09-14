One of two custom dirt bikes owned by Trent Backus, world champion snowmobiler, that was stolen out of the back of a locked truck in Penticton on Sept. 12. Backus is offering a reward for anyone who can assist in locating the bikes, valued at $25,000 and $11,000. (Photo Submitted)

World champion snowmobile racer seeks public’s help after dirt bikes were stolen in Penticton

The bikes, valued at $25,000 and $11,000, were stolen from the back of a locked truck on Sept. 12

World champion snowmobile and dirt bike racer Trent Backus is seeking the public’s help in locating two custom dirt bikes that were stolen from his truck on Sept. 12 in Penticton.

Backus, of Backus Back Country Adventures and Backus Racing, finished first in class alongside his brother, Tyler, in the Pro UTV division of the 2018 Baja 1000, an international off-road racing competition. The two hail from Mara, B.C., and both have world champion titles under their belts.

“We were doing inspections on the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail, so I was in the city for work,” said Trent Backus. “The bikes were chained down in the box of my truck with a locked tailgate, parked where we were staying at the Sandman Hotel. So the thieves bolt cut the locks and dragged (the bikes) over-top the minivan that was parked right beside it, because I was parked between two vehicles really tight.

“One of our workers went outside at about 12:30 a.m. and they were still there, and we all got up at 5:00 a.m. and they were gone.”

READ MORE: Theft of Okanagan teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

Backus said the minivan sustained minor damages, as well as the box of his truck, but he’s more concerned with just getting the bikes back. Since these dirt bikes were custom, they are all the more valuable, and Backus said normally he stores them in a locked trailer but since parking was limited, they couldn’t bring it.

“One of the bikes is a 2016 Yamaha is an FX-R so it’s normally a snow-bike race bike, so it had a track kit on it. So there’s a little different suspension on it and cooling systems, and a full custom rack,” said Backus. “That bike is worth about $25,000 and the other one, 2016 KTM is an SX-F, is worth about $10 or $11,000.”

Backus said he filed a report with the RCMP, who told him five other bikes were stolen that same evening across the city. He said they have had no leads or suspects in relation to the theft, and he went around to all the local businesses but couldn’t find surveillance videos to assist in the case.

The silver lining is that there are still a few months to go before Backus begins racing again, so he said he’s holding off on replacing the bikes as long as possible.

Backus said he’s willing to offer a reward for anyone able to assist in locating the bikes. He can be reached on his cell phone at 250-253-6609.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
Next story
UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

Just Posted

Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

Word on the street: How has Parkinson’s Disease affected you or your family?

Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Larch Hills Nordic Society competing for Kraft Heinz Project Play funding

Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school

The young child ingested an unknown substance Wednesday at a Kelowna school

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

South Shuswap residents raise concerns over alternative approval process and quality of property

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

World champion snowmobile racer seeks public’s help after dirt bikes were stolen in Penticton

The bikes, valued at $25,000 and $11,000, were stolen from the back of a locked truck on Sept. 12

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

Penticton teen cyclist allegedly struck by black Ford truck resulting in hematoma

The incident occurred at the intersection of Westminster Avenue West and Power Street

LyleXOX launches first solo exhibition at Liquidity Wines in OK Falls

The Canadian artist has amassed thousands of fans for his beautiful self-portraits using found items

EDITORIAL: This is our election

It is up to the voting public to identify the issues in the upcoming federal election

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Most Read