Worried about property tax? Salmon Arm provides information

If you’re worried about paying your property taxes, the City of Salmon Arm has provided information that may help.

For those who currently participate in the 2020 Property Tax Pre-authorized Payment Plan, the final two payment dates coming up in April and May, as well as the final date to stop payment are as follows:

• April 15, 2020 – deadline to stop payment: Tuesday, April 7;

• May 15, 2020 – deadline to stop payment: Monday, May 11.

If you want your payments stopped, you’re asked to email finance@salmonarm.ca by those deadlines.

The city asks that you supply the following in your email:

• the effective date of your request (immediately, or just stop May 15)

• your name; and

• the civic address of your property.

You’re asked to make sure you receive a reply from someone at city hall, so you know your email has been received. The city states that email is the preferred correspondence so that phone lines are kept clear.

If you don’t have email access, call 250-803-4000.

If you are interested in learning about deferring property tax, the city suggests going to the following link to get more information and find out about eligibility at: www.gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

Read more: COVID-19 update for March 23 – Businesses could face $50,000 fines, only 12 MLAs to sit today

Read more: BC lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm council