Year in Review: 2021 an eventful year for Sicamous marked by perseverance

By Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz

2021 was an eventful year for Sicamous, one marked by perseverance.

Despite living through three provincial State of Emergencies, we have demonstrated resiliency as a community and continue to forge ahead, not only as a community, but as families and as individuals.

There has been noticeable growth in Sicamous. We have witnessed registration levels in our schools that surpass recent years, the establishment of new businesses in the community, increased construction activity and interest from developers who want to invest here.

Mayor and council want to thank the many facets of our community that make Sicamous a vibrant place to live. This includes our non-profit organizations, business community, educators and health-care providers, our fire, emergency and protective services, and our very own district staff. We also want to acknowledge the positive and tireless work of volunteers who support various community groups with their generosity, service and commitment.

It is through dedication, hard work and partnerships that visions for the community become a reality and we have seen some of those visions come to life this past year.

In February, Little Bears Child Care Centre opened its doors and is supporting families by providing licensed group childcare in our community. We are also happy to have three physicians providing quality primary care to residents at the newly established Sicamous Community Health Centre which the district has been operating since June.

A few projects are still underway, and we appreciate the continued patience of residents who eagerly await the completion of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge Project and anticipate the grand opening of the new washroom and concession facilities at the Sicamous Beach Park.

Our community is progressing with big and meaningful projects such as the replacement of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge, the construction of the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre which will be the new home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre, and the creation of affordable and attainable housing options in our downtown core.

As we enter our fourth year as your mayor and council, we extend our deepest gratitude to the community. It is a pleasure to serve Sicamous as your elected representatives and we will continue to focus on the well-being and success of our community.

Whichever way you choose to celebrate the holiday season, mayor, council and district staff wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with your friends and family.

Celebrate safely and we look forward to seeing you in 2022!

