Year in Review: April

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the headlines from June

A CP Rail train reflects waters flooding a portion of Beach Park – one of the few parts of Sicamous affected by high water. File photo

• Sicamous residents will have the opportunity in the fall to review and provide input on design options for the Bruhn Bridge replacement. Ralph English, an engineering consultant with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, told Sicamous council the ministry is in the middle of “preliminary designs” and looking at the cost of different options.

• A suggestion to rename Old Town Road didn’t gain any traction among Sicamous council. Council received a staff memo recommending they direct staff to prepare a bylaw to re-name Old Town Road to Abbott Way to recognize the Abbott’s donation of a parcel of land along Old Town Road to the district.

“I don’t think George is expecting us to change the name of the road,” said Coun. Gord Bushell. “I mean, I think he would be tickled if we provided picnic tables and a sitting area along the bike pathway there, and that’s a good compromise without going ahead and changing the addresses of everybody… it will cost less for the district.”

• It would be an understatement to say Al Stevens isn’t afraid to get a little dirty for a good cause.

The 76-year-old veteran and Sicamous resident will likely become downright filthy as he makes his way through mud and ice, over walls and beneath barbed wire during the June 18 Tough Mudder event at Whistler. This will, in fact, be Stevens third go at a Tough Mudder event. This time around, however, his motivation isn’t just the challenge of getting through the 20 obstacles along the 16 to 20 kilometre course, it’s a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors of Canada, a veteran’s charity with a focus on mental health.

• The annual Sicamous Ladies Open Fastball Tournament was held in Finlayson Park but the tournament was shortened due to unplayable fields on Sunday due to rain. Fleetwood Force from Surrey place first in the round robin, and the Calgary Red Sox placed second.

• On Saturday the Sicamous Angels U18B team hosted a series of exhibition games with the Kamloops U18B team and the White Rock Renegades 02 U14A team.

• A couple didn’t need to even hit the lake to go kayaking as Sicamous Beach Park, being flooded, had enough water to allow for the water sport. The high water levels might affect Canada 150 celebrations as many events are scheduled to take place in Beach Park.

“We’re gonna make it work,” said Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz, noting it was too early to make the call to move the event to another venue. “We’re planning for a real community extravaganza…We are not about to have this fail.”

• Colin Martin, an accused Sicamous drug smuggler who has already been found guilty of similar offenses in Canada, lost his bid to avoid extradition to the U.S. to face drug charges there. The case against Martin focuses on his role in a drug-trafficking organization that was transporting Canadian-produced marijuana and ecstasy across the U.S-Canadian border and exchanging it for cocaine to be brought back to Canada and sold.

• A 22-year-old Kelowna woman is alive, thanks to the to the actions of the Sicamous Fire Department. The woman fell off one of the rocks at Two Mile Falls and was carried downstream over two smaller falls in Sicamous Creek, before she was able to climb onto a large rock protruding from the raging river. Police and Shuswap Search and Rescue were called but four members of the Sicamous Fire Department who had rope and swift-water training decided to effect a rescue.

“By the time we got her off the rock she was pretty terrified,” said Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino.

• The 2017 edition of the Sicamous Ladies C/D tournament saw the Sicamous Sr. Angels walk away with first place for the third year in a row in the A side playoffs. The Sr. Angels went undefeated in the tournament, including a thrilling 3-2, two extra-inning win over the Cawston Koyotes. Angels first baseman Lindy Dewitt drove in the winning run on a line drive to centre field in the ninth inning.