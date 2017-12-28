Year in Review: April

• Sicamous property taxes are set to jump another 1.48 per cent for 2017. The district estimates the increases to be around $19 per home.

• Public ownership of a former rail corridor isn’t guaranteed, but funding may keep the vision on track. The provincial government is providing $2.17 million so the North Okanagan and Columbia-Shuswap regional districts can possibly buy the old Canadian Pacific line from Spallumcheen to Sicamous.

“When you look at opportunities to further tourism, no other announcement will have the impact,” said Greg Kyllo, Shuswap MLA.

“The acquisition of the abandoned rail corridor represents an enormous opportunity and creates a lasting legacy for many communities,” said Rhona Martin, CSRD chairperson.

• Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral area directors are calling for a moratorium on logging in two areas and are asking the province to tighten up forest regulations. They called for a moratorium on future logging activities in the Hummingbird Creek and Mara Lake basin due to the history of large debris flows.

• Two Shuswap mayors put their faces forward on behalf of Greg Kyllo’s re-election bid for the provincial riding.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz and Salmon Arm Mayor Nancy Cooper were both recently featured in an election video posted to Kyllo’s campaign Facebook page.

• The lights are on at After Dark Distillery and product is nearly ready to roll out. Sicamous’ first micro distillery, located at the corner of Main Street and Shuswap Avenue, opened its doors. Owner and master distiller is Dean Perry. He transformed the former bowling alley and retail space into a fully-operation distillery which includes a warehouse and storefront.

• The Trans-Canada Highway east of Canoe was closed overnight as crews worked to clean debris from a mudslide.

• Sicamous firefighters honed their hazardous materials handling skills. The department crew took part in a multi-day training course.

Sicamous’ Cynthia Michaud took third place in katas in the 30-plus colour belt competition at the Kelowna Kix Martial Arts Tournament.

• Dennis and Debbie Czerniak may not consider themselves heroes, but they are nothing less in the eyes of Bruce Lockhart after he and his family members were rescued by the Enderby couple from the frigid waters of Shuswap Lake. Lockhart was out fishing with his son and son-in-law when their boat took on water and quickly became swamped. They were in the water for 15 minutes by the time the couple got to them and pulled the men aboard, then took them to shore to get them medical help. The Czerniaks then retrieved what they could of Lockhart’s possessions.

“Dennis Czerniak and his wife are heroes to my family,” said Lockhart. “They averted a disaster. Words cannot express my gratitude to them for coming to our rescue and saving those boys. Our family is whole, thanks to them, their actions and quick thinking.”

• Ann-Marie Crandlemire recently signed a Letter of Intent with the University of Jamestown, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science on a softball scholarship while playing with the NAIA softball.

