Year in Review: CHMA Shuswap-Revelstoke expands services, adds housing in 2021

By Denise Butler, CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Shuswap-Revelstoke is a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to promoting the mental health of everyone in our community.

Alongside the pandemic, wildfires, Black Lives Matter and the uncovering of graves at residential schools, our services have been constant and we emerge with resilience together.

We are grateful for the amazing people that come through our doors (in space, virtual or out in our community). Whether it is to work, volunteer, share their experience and collaborate or use a service, it takes all of us to thrive. Our programming has continued to be creative in response.

We have expanded in staffing and services which has brought our share of stress and challenges to an excited and joyful outcome. CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke opened Birch Place and Larch Place with 67, 1 to 4-bedroom apartments for low- and moderate-income for families, seniors and people with disabilities. Cedar House with 38 supportive studio homes, a shared gathering space and staff onsite 24/7 to provide support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness opened in November 2021. Our homeless outreach worker contract was extended for the full year to support those in need find and maintain secure housing.

In the beginning of the year, the majority of our programming being virtual or outdoors gave us room to physically renovate our space and launch a new way of programming that is more responsive to our community. We have launched CMHA Studio where we strive to create a space that makes you feel a connection to community, connected to what brings you well-being and provides opportunities for you to contribute, learn and share knowledge around mental health. Join us on Instagram and keep up-to–date with upcoming workshops and offerings https://www.instagram.com/cmhastudios/

As we near the end of 2021, it has been incredible getting back into physical space and being able to collaborate with our community partners once again. Workplace wellness workshops, the Salmon Arm Pride Project, the Okanagan College Fair, Applied Suicide Intervention Training and a number of CMHA Studio programs such as Walk for Whole Health and Around the World Cooking in partnership with Shuswap Immigrant Services – and that is us just warming up! CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke is anticipating 2022 to be a year of outreach and re-affirming old and new community relationships.

