Year in Review: July

The News looks back at what made headlines in July

July

• Meinhard “Mike” Thoms was honoured by Swansea Point Fire Chief Dave Schurek as the department’s Firefighter of the Year on Sunday, July 2.

• Shuswap firefighters helped battle the blaze in 100 Mile. After a 19 hour shift and six hours of sleep, an exhausted Brett Ogino prepared for another day fighting the wildfire near 100 Mile House. The Sicamous fire chief was one of five firefighters from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District who took part in the massive effort to control and maintain the blaze that forced the evacuation of 100 Mile House and neighbouring communities. With Ogino was fellow Sicamous firefighter Jason Reid, Scotch Creek Fire Chief Mike Engholm, Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos and Ranchero-Deep Creek firefighter Ian Webster.

• Rob Sutherland was on top of the world, instead of his roof, thanks to Integrity Roofing. The Salmon Arm-based company selected Sutherland of Sicamous to be the recipient of a new, free roof.

• Three more Sicamous firefighters have joined the attack on wildfires in the 100 Mile area. Captain Chris Wilson and fellow firefighters Jessy Horsfield and Joe McCulloch left for 150 Mile House on Thursday, July 13.

Meanwhile, back in Sicamous, firefighters responded to reports of three illegal campfires on Friday, July 14. One was located in Old Town Bay and the other two were at residences on Martin Street and Cottonwood Avenue.

• Sicamous council approved the development permit for Mara Lake Resort, a 73-unit hotel and conference centre in Two Mile.

• Organizers of Sicamous’ Show and Shine car show are looking for someone else to take the wheel for next year’s event. Longtime coordinators Wayne March and George Ross have made 2017’s successful car show their last, wanting to be behind the wheels of their own vehicles instead.

“I have no summer, none, and I’m not getting any younger and I want to do some traveling in June and July while I can with the motorhome and that,” said March. “We just thought it’s about time.”

March, Ross and others have seen the classic car show, held annually at Finlayson Park, grow from 56 cars to around 200, with vendors, music, an accompanying craft fair and more.

• Another successful Summer Stomp weekend was marred by one accident in a separate downtown incident. Stunt rider Kris Garwasiuk suffered a shoulder injury and a minor concussion during a pre-show jump.

• Three grizzly cubs were captured and removed from residential areas in Sicamous.

The female bears were relocated to an area between Shuswap Lake and Revelstoke.

• Eagle River Golf and Country Club president Rick Jager presented Jeff Primeau with the trophy for taking the top spot in the golf course’s Men’s Open Tournament. Primeau birdied the 18th hole, edging out Denny Loughran by one stroke to make a four-over-par score of 70. Overall low net winner was George Howden with 59. Sonny Jager aced hole #5.