Year in Review: Shuswap Food Action Society’s Serena Caner praised for guidance, leadership

Shuswap Food Action Society reflects on 2021, looks to year ahead

  • Dec. 27, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” ― Margaret Mead

In the same vein, never doubt that a passionate, tireless and committed individual can change our community.

Serena Caner, formerly the president and now executive director of the Shuswap Food Action Society, is changing the Shuswap for the better. She has guided our group from a well-meaning, but somewhat sleepy organization, to a vibrant, impactful and expanding force advancing our mission to build community around local food.

Whether it be our Downtown Farmers’ Market, now operating year-round; or a hot lunch program offering nutritious, local food to hungry students; our Family SHU-Box project providing healthy, whole foods supplied by Shuswap farmers and food producers to food-insecure families; or an expanding number of community gardens – Serena has effectively led the way. Yes, she would be the first to stress that all this has been a team effort, but every successful team needs a great captain!

Want to join our team? We are always looking for donations of your time, talent or treasure. For volunteer opportunities, email Serena at info@shuswapfood.ca. As a community-funded registered charity, we rely on the support of generous folks like you. Donations (with official tax receipts for amounts above $25) can be made on our website (www.shuswapfood.ca), or can be mailed to: Shuswap Food Action Society, PO Box 152, Canoe, BC V0E 1K0. We also encourage everyone to become a member (on our website, or in-person at our farmers’ market). And, of course, we will soon be launching another Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) campaign, set for February 26, 2022. CNOY is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Team up, walk, and fundraise! It’s cold out there… but there’s no place like home. Watch for details soon. We thank you for your past and future support!

