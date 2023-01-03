Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from August 2022

Elise and August Shannon race back to the beach in their vessel Gramhalla, designed to reflect their Swedish heritage, to take first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (File photo)

• Student community ambassadors in Sicamous are no longer without wheels, thanks to the generosity of a new neighbour . On Tuesday, July 26, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce and its young INFO on the Go team received a visit from Pinnacle Lifestyles CEO Darvin Zurfluh, who had arrived at the Sicamous Visitor Centre bearing gifts: a new mountain bike and a new electric bike, to replace a pair of bikes that were stolen in June.

• Sicamous council approved proposed amendments to the district’s Water Regulations, Rental & Connection Charge Bylaw. The changes had to do with watering restrictions , introducing multiple stages that can be used when deemed necessary to further rein in water use in the community.

• The Malakwa Community Learning Centre will have a steady source of funding for the next five years. At its July 21 meeting, the CSRD board approved $65,000 a year over the next five years be used from the Sicamous and Area E Economic Opportunity Fund to support building operations at the learning centre.

“It’s a dangerous bridge.” Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz repeated this sentiment while discussing the R.W. Bruhn Bridge and a recent motor vehicle collision that occurred on the Highway 1 structure. “This is the second time in two years that we’ve almost had a transport truck end up in the channel,” said Rysz. Sgt. Murray McNeil said four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the Bruhn Bridge around 5:45 p.m. on July 28. BC Emergency Health Services said one patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition, and seven other patients were transported to hospital in stable condition. McNeil reported the injuries sustained by the person transported by air ambulance were not life threatening. The driver of the semi was issued a ticket by Sicamous RCMP for driving without due care and attention.

• Vernon resident Jason Reedyk spent Tuesday, Aug. 2, hiking the Eagle Pass Lookout trail east of Sicamous. Reedyk said he’d never seen the historic Eagle Pass forestry lookout. When he and the people he was with arrived at the lookout, they found the original foundation still standing but the wooden addition had been destroyed by fire . Reedyk said part of the structure was still on fire, and they were able to use a bucket at the site to gather some water to put it out. The historic lookout, originally built in 1922, was the subject of controversy after a new structure was built on its foundation by volunteers in 2016.

• The District of Sicamous unveiled a preliminary exterior design of the community’s future Shuswap Healing Centre. According to the district, the design was crafted though a visioning process facilitated by Douglas Cardinal, a world-renowned Indigenous architect, working alongside Scott Builders Inc. “Reflecting the Monashee Mountains and picturesque waters of the Shuswap region, the design is meant to complement the natural surroundings of Sicamous.”

• One hundred and twenty units making up a 60-duplex project going up in Canoe will be precision-built in factory by TA Structures in Sicamous. The project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. will go up in four phases and will feature four different unit types.

• Colleen Anderson announced she will be running again in the upcoming local government election, though this time her sights were set on the mayor’s chair . The two-term Sicamous councillor said it’s time for a change and a different face representing the community.

