Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from June 2022

After being painted white by the District of Sicamous, a community-driven effort is underway to restore the yellow facade, logo and other markings of a CP Rail caboose donated by CP to the district in 2004. (File photo)

June

• After-school program students from Sicamous and Splatsin took part in a houseboat journey to locate and translate Secwépemc pictographs located along Shuswap Lake. Former Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) and Knowledge Keeper, Gloria Morgan, helped guide the students through local history, explaining pictographs, and sharing words in Secwepemctsin (the language of the Secwépemc people), as well as traditional stories, songs and drumming.

• The Sicamous caboose become a rallying point for residents keen to preserve a piece of local history. In 2004, CP Rail donated caboose number 434731 to the District of Sicamous. The yellow caboose was put on display by the entrance to Finlayson Park, where it has been a community attraction since. Recently, the old rail car was painted white, including all identifying marks from when it belonged to CP. The post sparked numerous comments directed towards the District of Sicamous, which painted the car. Residents Cori Miller and Tia Ciseralla-Lemieux banned together to form a committee to restore the caboose.

• Sicamous council parked a road closure request for a July show and shine so event organizers may continue consultation with downtown businesses. At its May 25 meeting, council received a recommendation from staff to approve closure of Main Street, from Paradise to Riverside avenues, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, to accommodate the 13th annual Sicamous Show and Shine. While supportive of the event, councillors were concerned not all Main Street businesses owners had been informed regarding the planned road closure or the extent of it.

• Sicamous police asked for the public’s help after 16 storm grates were tampered with. On Wednesday morning, June 1, a district bylaw enforcement officer found grates on Shuswap Avenue, Finlayson Street and Paradise Avenue had been pulled and dropped into the catch basins, creating the potential for serious injury and risk of property damage.

• On Monday, June 6, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the addition of a new Buddy Bench at Parkview Elementary. Doing the cutting was leadership student Hazel Spanke, 11, who spearheaded the effort to get the bench installed. Also in attendance were representatives from the school district, the school’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) and Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz. A Buddy Bench is a place where students can sit if they’re looking for someone to play with. Last November, Sicamous council voted to donate $2,000 towards the bench.

• The extreme pain and devastation that followed the death of 28-year-old Brittany Thompson could be felt in the Salmon Arm Law Courts on June 10 when a BC Supreme Court sentencing hearing was held for Dorian Bell. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from a crash on May 20, 2021 in Sicamous which killed Thompson. Thompson lived in Malakwa with her husband and four children, ranging from 20 months to 10 years. Bell pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, failing to stop when driving a vehicle being pursued by police, and driving a vehicle while prohibited.

• In the 30-plus years she’s been volunteering with animal rescue services, Siobhan Rich said she’d never seen a dog in worse condition than Miracle. In mid-April, Rich received a text about a dog who had been found in need of medical attention. The approximately four-month-old pup was gaunt, weighing about 26 pounds. A volunteer with Shuswap Paws Rescue Society, Rich said she picked up the puppy and, with support from Shuswap Paws president Barbara Gosselin, was able to get Miracle into Shuswap Veterinary Clinic right away. “The vet figured she had two or three days left to live,” said Rich. Since then, Miracle – the name she was given following her rescue – has been in foster care with Rich. “She has gone from 26 to 54 lbs. in three weeks,” said Rich.

• According to Carly Procyshyn, economic development coordinator for the District of Sicamous Development Corporation, while there were seven businesses for sale along with a parcel of land in the Sicamous Business Park, there was no commercial office space available to rent or lease. This shortage was proving detrimental to anyone looking to expand or bring new services to Sicamous. “I have been dealing with a few businesses that would like to set up shop in Sicamous, but are waiting for some space to open up,” Procyshyn told Black Press Media in an email.

