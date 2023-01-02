Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from May 2022

May

• Chelsea Bowman is grateful to the Sicamous Legion and everyone who helped with a fundraising effort for her six-year-old son Odin. Bowman described her son as “severely autistic.” On April 12, Bowman launched a Gofundme campaign to raise money for a bed designed to provide a safe environment for children with autism. She set out to raise $3,897 – the quote she received for the cost of the bed. Bowman said the Sicamous branch had already been helping her out, giving her part-time work and letting them use the upstairs area for Odin’s therapy sessions free of charge. “One of the Legion members… saw the Gofundme page, they said why don’t you talk to the Legion – because that’s what they do, they help people in situations like this,” said Bowman, who stressed she doesn’t like asking people for money. Two days later, Bowman heard back from the Legion, where a cheque for $4,000 was waiting for her.

• The Shuswap’s one and only Shark Shack had new owners. A post shared on Facebook announced the distinctive yellow floating restaurant would reopen on June 17 under new ownership – Ian and Holly Gray. The Grays purchased the Shark Shack in February from longtime owner Geoff Lightle.

• Hyde Mountain Golf Course could proceed with development of a subdivision of up to 100 lots for seasonal use by recreational vehicles. At its April 21 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a zoning amendment bylaw for the subdivision. The bylaw was first presented to the board in January 2021, when the owners of Hyde Mountain applied to amend an existing land use bylaw to allow a subdivision of up to 151 bare land strata lots on a 6.6 hectare portion of the property, for seasonal accommodation of recreational vehicles.

• About 10:30 p.m. May 2, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station #106 Shuswap received a call regarding a pleasure craft which had collided with a log boom on Shuswap Lake near Copper Island. The motorboat ended up on the boom, being towed along by the tug. “Luckily they weren’t hurt, but they got thrown around quite a bit,” said station leader Rob Sutherland. He said the collision broke the seal on the leg of the motor, so they couldn’t keep it running or put it in gear.

• Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 Shuswap celebrated 10 years of service, hosting an open house at Sicamous’ Main Street Landing on Saturday, May 14. Station 106’s first mission was at 2:35 p.m. on May 19, 2012 when Rescue One and crew responded to a medical emergency call. Since then, Station 106 crews have been on 340 missions, with about 71 per cent of those being emergency call-outs.

• The District of Sicamous hopes to get geotechnical, environmental and archaeological assessments underway this summer at 200 Main St., the future home of the Shuswap Healing Centre. At its May 11 meeting, district council received an update from town manager Evan Parliament on the healing centre and how it’s proceeding. Parliament said work continues on the design of the planned building, on both its interior and exterior. He said the building will be 15,000 square-feet and, with the dedicated parking lot, will take up about a one acre.

• The District of Sicamous’ proposed zoning bylaw prompted some unwelcome feedback from the transportation ministry. Intended to replace the district’s current zoning bylaw, which dates back to 1993, Zoning Bylaw 1000 was up for second reading by council at its May 11 meeting. The bylaw had been sent out for referrals. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) did not support the proposed bylaw, finding it would negatively impact highways 1 and 97, and noted the district had not provided any mitigation methods to help alleviate traffic resulting from the bylaw. “They’ve essentially asked for, I think it’s 17 traffic impact assessments and 23 assessments on properties,” said development services manager Scott Beeching.

