Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from September 2022

• Sicamous council prioritized green space over parking in the development of the Shuswap Healing Centre. At its Aug. 24 meeting, council was presented two illustrations showing different configurations for parking and green space. Illustration/option 1 included about 3,100 square-feet or .7 acres of green space and 39 parking stalls, with an option for 22 angled parking stalls along Main Street instead of the current parallel parking for trailers. Also for council’s consideration, a revised version of option 1 offered the same amount of green space but with 45 on-site parking spaces. Option 2 prioritized parking, with 52 on-site stalls and 2,200 square-feet or .5 acres of green space. Councillors favoured option 1 or the variant.

• On July 30, Procyshyn, tourism and economic development coordinator with the District of Sicamous Development Corporation, launched the Sicamous Geotour , with 15 caches placed throughout the community. The response was immediate, with avid geocachers keen to complete the geotour passport and secure one of 200 geocaching coins made specifically for the Sicamous tour.

• The future looks bright for Parkview Elementary School. “Our numbers are growing, which is fantastic,” said Principal Carla Schneider as she readied for the first week of classes. She said if everyone who is listed showed up, the number of students would be more than 200. The numbers projected in June for the fall were around 185 but about 16 kids had been picked up throughout the summer through new families moving to Sicamous. “Lots are moving from the Lower Mainland and Alberta, and a handful from Ontario, too, interestingly. It’s pretty stable from last year if everyone shows, but it’s always nice to hit that 200 threshold.”

• Condolences poured in for the lives lost in the tragic transport-truck collision early Sunday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway 35 kilometres east of Golden. Three men died in the crash, which occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and closed the highway for 37 hours. Tanner Liefting, 25, and Brandon Richard Johnson, 30, both of Chilliwack, and Jagsir Singh Gill, 31, from Calgary, have been identified as the three men killed. The westbound truck was hauling cattle home from the Western Canadian Classic (WCC) in Brandon, Manitoba. There the young cattle had been shown by 4H club members from the North Okanagan-Shuswap and the Lower Mainland. Michelle Wolff, leader of the Queest Mountain 4H Club in the Salmon Arm district, expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the drivers, to the children and their families who lost cattle and to the 4H clubs and leaders.

• The race for the upcoming local government election got underway, with five candidates seeking the mayor’s chair in Sicamous: incumbent Terry Rysz and four others – Coun. Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan. Ten candidates were seeking the six councillor seats: incumbents Ryan Airey, Gord Bushell, Bob Evans and Malcolm Makayev; the other candidates are Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, Tammy Brown, John Flynn and Siobhan Rich.

• Sicamous council discussed selling the district’s portable stage, purchased in part with funds saved for a pavilion at Beach Park, to put a pavilion at Beach Park. The idea of putting a pavilion in the park resurfaced at council’s Aug. 24 meeting. With the new washrooms and concession at Beach Park, Coun. Gord Bushell asked what council thought about looking into grant opportunities for funding to add a pavilion.

