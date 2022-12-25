Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from August 2022

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at the stories that made headlines in 2022.

August

• With fields full of hay bales and a body suffering from two broken ribs and a possibly fractured collar bone, Syd Wand was pretty worried about his hay crop. Syd, 91, has been working for 29 years on farmland in Tappen alongside his spouse, Jean. Once the hay is cut and baled, Syd and Jean usually move the bales off the fields together. Syd, however, was injured in a recent fall. This time Jean tried dragging the chance of a thunderstorm soaking the bales, Syd was at a loss what to do. Then, without warning, help arrived. He couldn’t believe his eyes when, on July 22, pickup trucks, tractors and flat-decks drove up to their place. About eight people got out, ready to work. In approximately three hours, 248 bales were picked up and moved to the hay shed. The neighbourly workers even brought beverages and cinnamon buns, so they stayed for a while afterwards to visit. Asked how all this felt, “fantastic” was Syd’s enthusiastic reply.

• A new housing project proposed for Canoe sounded like a dream come true of sorts for members of Salmon Arm council. The project fits all the zoning and official community plan requirements and so, very unusually, it needed no variances to any of the city’s specifications. Owner/applicant David Claeys of BDGA Development Company Inc. is proposing 60 duplexes totalling 120 units at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE, which matches the R4, medium density residential zoning, and the accompanying official community plan (OCP) designation.

• Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko has done it again. On Aug. 4, with parents Patricia and David and sister Aria in attendance, Jaeden made a clean sweep in Spain’s Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition, winning first place and a gold medal, the Canon Audience Prize and a special award for Best Chamber Music.

• It’s no longer about which came first, the chicken or the egg; it’s about the dramatic cost increases to produce them. There are several reasons for the increased costs behind egg production. Mike Schroeder and his wife, Sarah, operate Lakeland Farms, an organic egg operation in Silver Creek that is home to 4,500 hens. In the last 12 months, starting with the drought of 2021, the costs to producers have risen dramatically. Labour has gone up five to 10 per cent, while insurance has gone up by 100 per cent, especially for the processors. “We have faced this escalation in all our costs, along with rapidly climbing interest rates for lines of credit, mortgages, etc,” he said.

• Salmon Arm council approved borrowing for the purchase of a parcel on 30th Street NE to be used in a future intersection near the uptown Tim Hortons. City staff reported at council’s Aug. 8 meeting that council had recently authorized staff to enter into negotiations to buy the property at 881 30th St. NE. The negotiated price was $530,000. The lot is 1,220 square metres, or about a third of an acre, and includes a single family home and accessory building.

• “I love this,” shouted Tom Cochrane from the MainStage last Friday night. And thousands of ROOTSandBLUES patrons responded with thunderous applause. And there was much for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society to celebrate as the 30th anniversary festival drew 30,944 people, exceeding the numbers for the last live festival in 2019.

• Ron Banville was concerned avian flu has reached Salmon Arm’s bird sanctuary. Earlier this summer the photographer began finding dead birds in the sanctuary, and with reports of avian flu showing up in the Okanagan, including Enderby, he decided to take action. “They say if you see a dead bird, report it, and if you see three dead birds, then that’s a concern,” said Banville. “Well, I’ve found six dead birds…” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had yet to confirm a case of avian flu among wild birds in Salmon Arm. A spokesperson with ECCC said in an Aug. 18 email that the B.C. government has received several reports of sick or dead Canada geese and grebes in Salmon Arm since June 8, 2022. “Most of the sick birds left the area prior to being collected; however, one Canada goose was collected and is presently being tested…”

• Plans for medium density residential development near Foothill Road SW won’t be proceeding. At its Aug. 22 meeting, Salmon Arm council voted against an Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment for an approximate four-acre parcel at 2371 14th St. SW. The application proposed changing the OCP designation from low- to medium-density residential, and the zoning from single-family to medium-density residential. An initial concept provided to the city showed 66 units on the land, which could be in the form of multi-family dwellings and/or bare-land strata single-family dwellings. A public hearing was held prior to the vote.

