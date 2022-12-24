Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from February 2022

February
• Parking rates in Salmon Arm will be increasing, come the summer. Parking meter/ticket machine rates will increase as of July 1, 2022, and the rate for reserved parking stalls following a six-month notification period. Salmon Arm council approved the recommendations from the city’s downtown parking commission at its Jan. 24 council meeting. The parking meter/ticket machine rates will be going up from 25 cents per hour to $1 per hour. The reserved parking stall rates, which are now $25 and $35 per month respectively for non-personalized and personalized stalls, will be jumping to $50 and $60 per month.
• Snowy, slippery highway conditions in the Shuswap were factors in several collisions along Highway 1. Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, police and other emergency services responded to a collision involving two commercial trucks on Highway 1 in Tappen.“A westbound semi truck towing two empty fuel trailers took evasive action and was able to avoid a head-on collision, but both trucks did side swipe each other,” said Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West. On the same night, around 9:20 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm, near the 109 Forest Service Rd. Police said an eastbound semi lost control in slippery road conditions and went into the eastbound ditch. The driver wasn’t injured and the vehicle is not interfering with traffic.
• The number of sexual assaults reported to police at the end of 2021 was up substantially over the same period in 2020. When providing statistics to Salmon Arm council, Staff Sgt. Scott West said sexual offence reports had risen, which “may be in part due to increased awareness, as well as us instituting, with the help of the SAFE Society, third-party sexual assault reporting…”
• Salmon Arm’s population rose by nearly 10 per cent since 2016, a figure Salmon Arm’s mayor deemed ‘perfect.’ In 2016, the city’s population was measured at 17,706 but by May 2021, when the most recent census was recorded, the total had increased by 9.6 per cent or 1,726 people to just short of 20,000 – 19,432.
• Salmon Arm residents are urging improvements to the intersection of Third Street and Fifth Avenue SW before someone loses their life. Nearby resident David Harding pointed out that his friend Ken Derkach was struck and injured by a vehicle in a hitand-run as he crossed Fifth Avenue SW with his walker about six weeks ago. Harding said as the number of people using the intersection grows, and drivers continue to speed along Fifth where the intersection is not highly visible, the risk climbs. Three affordable housing buildings have gone up near the intersection in the past year, joining another four or so apartment/ condo complexes in the area.
• The Larch Hills Junior Race Team and the Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted the second event in the 2022 Teck BC Cup series over the weekend. The event ran Feb. 12 and 13. More than 400 athletes registered for the event, representing clubs from B.C., Alberta and the Northwest Territories. This event marked the first major multiclub event at Larch Hills since early 2020.
• It was announced Wednesday, Feb. 16, that following an extensive recruitment process, Erin Jackson had been appointed the city’s chief administrative officer. Formerly the city’s corporate services director, Jackson had been the acting CAO since June 15, following the departure of former CAO Carl Bannister.
• A man sustained extensive injuries after being hit by a train in Salmon Arm. According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the man was walking along the tracks around 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 13 when he saw a train coming and stepped off. However, the man was not clear of the train which is wider than the railway track. The man was airlifted to a “major hospital in the Interior of B.C.” to receive care.