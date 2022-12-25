Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from June 2022

From left, Ron Tomma, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma stand with the Sxwesméllp Landmark after it was unveiled following a celebration and ceremony on June 25, 2022 in Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm. Rod and his son Tilkotmes Tomma were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at the stories that made headlines in 2022.

June

• It might be unusual for the opening of a pet shelter to elicit tears, but this was not an ordinary building. Though the structure contains kennels and runs and pet food, on the entranceway wall is a photo of a woman looking fondly at her little Jack Russell terrier. In one hand she holds a cup of Tim Hortons coffee. Below the photo is an explanation. “This pet shelter is named ‘Marilyn’s Place’ in honour of Marilyn Kalke who dedicated her life supporting hundreds of women who were fleeing abusive relationships throughout her career as the Residential Coordinator at the Transition House. “Marilyn had an amazing passion and connection to both humans and animals with many of her own pets that were part of her family. She passed away on November 15, 2021 before the pet shelter could be completed, but we know she would be proud of this project that will support both humans and animals to be safe from abuse.” On Wednesday, May 25, people gathered in Salmon Arm for the opening of the pet shelter.

• The fleet of food trucks serving Salmon Arm and area continues to flourish. Jodi Buyck can be found slinging her “smash burgers,” poutine, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and more at her new food truck, The Yukon Smash, located at DeMille’s Farm Market. Stella Zorzos runs the Arma Greek Food & Catering food truck, which can be found at local events, including the Zest Night Market, as well at the Ross Street Plaza. Carried Away owners Stanley and Melissa Alderliesten of Tappen were working on adding another taco truck to their fleet. “We have two trucks now, and are building a third to do mostly weddings and larger catering events,” Stanley explained.

• Entrepreneurial spirit was thriving in Salmon Arm. This was abundantly clear at the Salmar Classic Theatre last Thursday, June 9, when season six of the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur program concluded with 14 participating teams pitching their business ideas in the entrepreneurship competition. Clayton Beadle with Grow Up Farm, took top prize including more than $31,000 in cash and supports, donated by sponsors, aimed at helping Launch-A-Preneur participants getting their entrepreneurial ideas off the ground. Beadle was also selected for the Green Award prize package valued at $2,680.

• A Vernon man was arrested following a fire at a Salmon Arm business. Firefighters and police responded to a report of a suspicious fire at Nico’s Nurseryland on 28th St. NE on Wednesday night, June 8. Police said two fires were set at the business. Attending firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a man inside. “Investigators were able to quickly determine that the fires had been intentionally set using an accelerant,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. Police arrested Steven Albert, 42, of Vernon.

• Water, not fire, kept local BC Wildfire Service Rapattack crews busy recently in efforts to protect municipal infrastructure in Salmon Arm and Sicamous. One crew was at Canoe Beach on the morning of June 16, filling sandbags to place around city lift and pump stations as well the cafe. Another crew was in Sicamous filling bags and placing them around similar infrastructure near the channel.

• The unveiling of the Sxwesméllp Landmark at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm brought a solid, tangible and beautiful component to reconciliation. Smiles and a smattering of tears accompanied the celebrations and ceremony on Saturday, June 25, when the large rose-granite sculpture described as Coyote Rock, which stands circled by a metalwork sculpture depicting soopalallie and salmon, was unveiled. Secwépemc artists Rod Tomma and his son Tilkotmes were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. Eric Kutschker, a settler artist, did the metalwork.

