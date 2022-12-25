Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from May 2022

Jordan Barin of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing dodges a blow while connecting with the chin of opponent Tyson Chamberlain, of the Kamloops Boxing Academy, in a novice elite bout. Barin dominated the fight and was declared the winner during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at the stories that made headlines in 2022.

May

• Among co-workers and customers, Gary Best is affectionately known as Mr. Canadian Tire. The longtime Salmon Arm Canadian Tire employee is proud of the title – one he picked up more than 30 years ago when he worked at Canadian Tire in Kamloops. He’s retiring next month, after working 10 years for Canadian Tire in Kamloops and 30 in Salmon Arm. The Salmon Arm store’s owner, Mario Schuchardt, said staff will be gathering on May 2 to celebrate Best. “He’s always been the face, I guess, he’s been the go-to person that people look for and ask for help from…,” said Schuchardt. While he will miss waking up in the mornings to head for work, Best plans to continue shopping at the Salmon Arm store, and won’t be surprised if he finds someone in need of and/or asking for help from Mr. Canadian Tire – which he’ll happily provide.

• About 10:30 p.m. May 2, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station #106 Shuswap received a call regarding a pleasure craft which had collided with a log boom on Shuswap Lake near Copper Island. The motorboat ended up on the boom, being towed along by the tug. “Luckily they weren’t hurt, but they got thrown around quite a bit,” said station leader Rob Sutherland. He said the collision broke the seal on the leg of the motor, so they couldn’t keep it running or put it in gear.

• The fourth annual Hit2Fit charity fundraiser delivered with style. Garbed in Roaring ’20s attire, attendees enjoyed an evening of fine dining, followed by deft displays of athletic talent in the ring. Boxers from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Nelson, Cranbrook, Vancouver, Ontario, and as far as Houston, Texas, competed in the event organized by Salmon Arm Boxing for Wellness and held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7.

• Riders took to the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 15, for the return of the Salty Dog Enduro. Organized this year by the Shuswap Cycling Club, the event at the South Canoe trails saw 430 riders in total compete in the six-hour Enduro and 3.5-hour U15 rides. Add to this participants in the Junior Salty Pups and Salty Pups events, family and supporters, and the approximately 100 volunteers who helped keep things rolling smoothly. “It was a great day, it was great to see everybody out racing again, everybody loved the event,” said Tom Peasgood, who thanked all the volunteers, including the community groups that supported the event, including the Shuswap Trail Alliance which made sure the trails were clear and ready for the Enduro.

• The Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm will no longer exist as a shelter, come May 31. The organization will, however, will continue to provide the other services it offers. Lieut. Joel Torrens, of the Salvation Army, said the shelter will be closing its doors because, while it works as an overnight space, people need more. “Through the pandemic, we’ve seen that the need for sheltering in Salmon Arm exceeds what the current space can offer…What’s needed is a place people can come and have a little more space of their own, not have to leave in the morning and check in at night. They need a 24-hour space.”

• Devastation, sadness and heartbreak were widespread following a fire that destroyed the guest wing of Quaaout Lodge in Skwlax, Secwépemc territory, in the Thompson-Nicola region. Fire broke out in the early morning of Sunday, May 22. “This has been a traumatic incident for everyone involved, from our guests to our employees and especially our community members,” said James Tomma, Kukpi7 (Chief) of the Little Shuswap Lake Band (LSLB). “Thankfully, and most importantly, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.” Tomma assured Quaaout Lodge will be rebuilt. “Quaaout Lodge is an important part of our community. It’s an engine of economic development, but also the cultural heart of the community. Quaaout means ‘when the sun’s rays first touch the water,’ and there will be a new dawn for the lodge and for our community.”

