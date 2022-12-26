Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from November 2022

November
• Hog farmers in the North Okanagan-Shuswap were having to reassess their operations following the recent closure of a Salmon Arm slaughter facility. Rocana Meats abruptly closed its doors in August, forcing local producers to consider their options which, as far as abattoirs go, are increasingly few and far between and difficult to access. “The very limited number of abattoirs that are in the region are completely booked up this time of year and/or do not offer custom services, so it isn’t really reasonable to expect someone to be able to just rebook their animals elsewhere at this time,” said Julia Smith, executive director and project manager of the Small-Scale Meat Producers Association. Smith noted processors have been closing all over the province since 2008.
• The Shuswap stepped up and beyond in support of Ukraine refugees in Salmon Arm. Jean-Luc Desgroseiliers, founder of Shuswap Support to Ukrainians, set a Gofundme goal of $35,000 to help support families moving to the Shuswap from war-ravaged Ukraine. That amount had grown to $37,503 by Oct. 10.
• The parking lot at Centenoka Park Mall was all but full on Friday, Oct. 28, one strong contributor being the soft opening of Salmon Arm’s new Peavey Mart. Peavey Mart’s chief operating officer Dave Simmonds was in town Oct. 26, upbeat and smiling as he provided a tour of the new location, noting the company now has nearly 100 stores across Canada.
• Snow has arrived in Salmon Arm, but an emergency shelter hasn’t. Several organizations have been searching for a location for a permanent or temporary shelter but, so far, nothing has been found. “We know that a permanent shelter is needed for people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm, which is why BC Housing is working with CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association) Shuswap Revelstoke, the municipality and community partners to find a location for a permanent or temporary shelter,” reads a Nov. 4 email to the Observer from BC Housing.
• Debbie Cannon bubbles with excitement when she speaks about Salmon Arm’s successful bid for the 2024 55+ BC Games. “We’re really pumped; everyone is so supportive and excited,” she said enthusiastically, the day after learning of the city’s success. Cannon, a city councillor, was one of four people on the bid committee. That was a strategic decision, she said. As the Games were on Vancouver Island this year and are in Abbotsford in the Lower Mainland in 2023, it would likely be the Interior’s turn in 2024.
• Organizers behind Dancing with the Shuswap Stars called this year’s event a “smashing success.” The event took place on Friday night, Nov. 18, at the SASCU Recreation Centre. This was the sixth year for this competitive fundraiser, which benefits the Shuswap Hospice Society, and the first in two years that the public was allowed to attend. “While we don’t have the final tabulation of how much money was raised, we know it was a healthy sum!” read a Sunday, Nov. 20, post on the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ Facebook page.
• Council approved a five-year contract between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Shuswap Recreation Society. Due to restrictions and disruptions during the pandemic, discussions of a contract longer than just one year did not materialize until the summer of 2021, explained David Knight, arena manager with the rec society, in a report to council. He said the structure of the new contract remains essentially the same as the previous one-year agreement that ended in May 2021.
