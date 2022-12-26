Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from September 2022

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at the stories that made headlines in 2022.

September

Although it initially looked like the mayor of Salmon Arm might be acclaimed this year, two candidates added their names to the ballot in the last couple of days of the nomination period. Running for re-election as mayor of Salmon Arm is incumbent Alan Harrison, along with former mayor Nancy Cooper and newcomer Luke Norrie. Thirteen candidates are running for six councillor positions – five incumbents and seven newcomers. The incumbents seeking re-election are: Debbie Cannon, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren and Louise Wallace Richmond. Candidates new to the position are: Daniel Bardy, Cathy Burton, Brian Fletcher, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson, Greg Schmor and Kristine Wickner.

• The weather gods smiled and a record crowd attended the 2022 Salmon Arm Fair. “I t was a good year, with a 35 per cent increase over our best year ever,” said fair manager Jim McEwan, noting the numbers were better on all three days than any other year, including 2018. “Saturday knocked it out of the park with close to 10,000 people.”

• Residents of 8th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm saw an unusual amount of traffic as numerous police vehicles converged at a home known to neighbours and police. The large police presence at the home on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, was in response to a man wanted on several warrants, including one relating to an armed robbery in Ranchero. Staff Sgt. Scott West said the man was spotted by a patrolling RCMP officer on Sept. 6. After fleeing the officer, police, with assistance from the public, were able to determine the man was hiding at a residence on 8th Avenue NE. After about three hours, the man exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident. West said the man was taken into custody on a number of arrest warrants from the North Okanagan and Salmon Arm detachments. “One of these warrants pertained to a robbery in Ranchero where a shotgun was discharged at a victim,” said West. Ryan Charron, 32, was in police custody awaiting a bail hearing as a result of the arrest warrants.

• The Salmon Arm Fair was a sunny sea of smiling faces Oct. 9 to 11. But smiles faded to annoyed frowns when clean-up began on Monday after the fair. Maintenance workers discovered a 60-foot section of broken fencing on the southwest side of the fairgrounds facing Blackburn Park. “We will have to replace the whole section of fence,” said a frustrated fair manager Jim McEwan, who noted the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Society spent in excess of $10,000 in the past year to repair damage. “It’s almost a daily occurrence that there is some damage to the fairgrounds,” McEwan said.

• Two more wins, a trade, a new assistant coach. It’s been a busy pre-season for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. On the ice, Salmon Arm improved to 4-0 in the B.C. Hockey League exhibition slate with a home-and-home sweep of the Merritt Centennials. Off the ice, Salmon Arm sent returning forward Mathieu Cobetto-Roy to Interior Conference rivals Trail Smoke Eaters for future considerations. Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen wanted to give Cobetto-Roy a better chance to grow his game. Christensen also hired Kip Noble as an assisant coach for the Silverbacks.

• An a nonymous donor gifted more than $1.5 million dollars to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Shuswap. Roger Parenteau, manager of the Shuswap Community Foundation, came to Salmon Arm council on Sept. 22 bearing the good news. “Our donor came through with a $1.6 million donation to the foundation, which is going to be put into our investment endowment and will begin issuing grants to these two organizations to the benefit of small business within the Shuswap,” Parenteau said.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmShuswapYear in Review