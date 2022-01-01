Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from April 2021

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

• Karen Holmes said she and her family are overwhelmed by the actions of Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff to honour the memory of her son. In 2008, one day prior to his first day of Grade 4 in Kamloops, former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce, Holmes’ son, was killed in an accident.

A maple tree was planted in his honour at the St. Ives Community Park in the North Shuswap. In recent years, erosion led to damages in the park and was also responsible for the tree coming down. In addition to planting a new tree for Pierce, the CSRD placed a new bench with a plaque that says, “‘I love this place’ Logan J.G. Pierce, March 18, 1999 to Sept. 4, 2008.

“I can tell you first-hand it has made my journey a whole lot better,” said Holmes.

• Salmon Arm RCMP made a major seizure of weapons and drugs following a raid on a short-term rental property in Sorrento. During a March 20 investigation into suspected drug trafficking, RCMP officers were led to the rental property where they arrested a 30-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both from Prince George.

• A trio of snowmobilers were airlifted to safety after having spent a night in the mountains near Sicamous. A helicopter was brought in following a call made to Revelstoke Search and Rescue after one of the missing sledders failed to show up for work on Monday morning, March 29. The subjects of the search were two Kelowna residents and one a resident of the Sicamous area.

The six Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers involved in the effort located the missing men quickly. They were escorted to an area where the helicopter could land and were transported to the Owlhead parking lot.

• City of Salmon Arm staff and council put the bureaucratic wheels into high gear on April 6, to help restaurants open sidewalk and boulevard patios immediately. One week prior, in response to rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, particularly in the Lower Mainland, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, announced that indoor seating would not be permitted in restaurants for three weeks. That day, businesses in Salmon Arm began asking city staff when they could set up patios. In response, council agreed to change the patio policy start date from May 1 to April 6.

• A head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous claimed two lives on Tuesday, April 6. Police were called to the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Jessop Road and the highway, at approximately 1 p.m. The RCMP investigation revealed that a westbound pickup truck had crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound sedan. Both the driver of the pickup, a 73-year-old Sicamous man, and the 46-year-old Salmon Arm woman behind the wheel of the sedan were pronounced dead by emergency services. There was no one else in either vehicle.

• At their April 1 committee of the whole meeting, School District 83 trustees discussed how to proceed with the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan. In the process, trustees indicated which of the two remaining proposed options they were leaning towards. Most were in favour of option E5, in which Shuswap Middle School (SMS) continues with Grades 6 to 8, while the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus takes on Grades 9-12, same as the Sullivan campus.

• While there was plenty of work to be found building houses in Salmon Arm, finding a place to rent in the city proved a struggle for carpenter Mel Hanson and his family. Since late last summer, the Ponoka, Alta., resident had been looking for a place he and his family of six could relocate to in Salmon Arm, where he has been able to find steady work in construction.

“I’m building houses but I can’t find a place to live,” said Hanson, who has been working in two-week shifts in Salmon Arm and returning home on weekends to be with his family.

