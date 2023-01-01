Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from August 2022

August

• Vernon resident Jason Reedyk spent Tuesday, Aug. 2, hiking the Eagle Pass Lookout trail east of Sicamous. Reedyk said he’d never seen the historic Eagle Pass forestry lookout. When he and the people he was with arrived at the lookout, they found the original foundation still standing but the wooden addition had been destroyed by fire. Reedyk said part of the structure was still on fire, and they were able to use a bucket at the site to gather some water to put it out. The historic lookout, originally built in 1922, was the subject of controversy after a new structure was built on its foundation by volunteers in 2016.

•Splatsin was awarded a $12.5 million Infrastructure Canada Active Transportation Grant to develop 42.6 kilometres of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. This initiative has been championed by Splatsin leadership, in partnership with the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). This funding will cover trail development within Splatsin te Secwépemc territory from Kilometre 0 at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous to Kilometre 42.6 near Stepney Road in the Township of Spallumcheen.

• A suspect remained at large after allegedly stealing a vehicle, which was later discovered with suspected counterfeit bills inside. Salmon Arm RCMP were warning businesses and financial institutions to watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills. Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Aug. 5 the fake bills were found in Salmon Arm business bank deposits and could be easily detected when received.

• Salmon Arm RCMP were among the emergency personnel called Thursday about a boat sinking in Shuswap Lake. On Aug. 11 about 7 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a boat sinking in the waters near Eagle Bay. Due to the heavy storm that passed through at that time, the boat took on water and began to sink, said Sgt. Simon Scott in an email. Two people ended up in the water. “This is a good reminder to people to check weather conditions before going out on the lake and realize that the water conditions can become extremely unsafe when storms are passing through.”

• Ron Banville’s perception of Salmon Arm’s wharf and bird sanctuary has broadened substantially since he retired and took up photography. For the past 40 years, Banville has admired the city’s Marine Peace Park and the scenic beauty it offers. But it wasn’t until he retired about five years ago that he began paying close attention to “what’s really going on” at the park’s wharf and in the protected bird sanctuary where some 230 species of birds have been spotted. That new level of focus was gained through the lens of a camera, which Banville has used to capture many memorable moments. “I went this morning and watched the osprey catching fish – because it has three babies in the nest by the railroad tracks,” said Banville. “When they grab a fish, the eagles come and take it away from them. There’s always something going on.”

• Unvaccinated firefighters could return to work at CSRD fire halls. At its Aug. 18 meeting, the regional district board supported amendments to the CSRD’s COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy. One of the amendments was that the policy be suspended for all current paid on-call firefighters and new recruits, with the caveat it be reviewed in six months or sooner, depending on recommendations from the provincial health officer. The board also supported an amendment spurred by Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) director Paul Demenok, giving staff the ability to reinstate the policy at individual or all fire halls as needed.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ShuswapYear in Review