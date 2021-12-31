Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from January 2021

The Shuswap Market looks back at what made headlines in 2021.

• The Lakeside Manor community was mourning the death of a resident who was recently hospitalized for another health issue but was found to have had COVID-19. Melanie Reinhardt, president at Lakeside Manor, confirmed a resident had passed away. As of Dec. 11, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Lakeside Manor, a retirement residential complex run by Vantage Living. On Thursday, Dec. 24, Reinhardt said that since the 11th, more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed and that affected residents remained in self-quarantine.

• Curtis Sagmoen, 39, returned to court facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer. The charge alleged that on Oct. 29, 2020, Sagmoen assaulted a police officer, Cpl. Kovacs, who was engaged in the execution of his duty. The offence was alleged to have taken place in Spallumcheen. No further details were provided.

Sagmoen was under a probation order stating he must not have contact with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services. He has been convicted of assaulting and threatening sex trade workers on or near the Salmon River Road property.

• The man found guilty of causing a fatal boat crash after Canada Day celebrations on Magna Bay in 2010 was out of prison having been granted full parole. Leon Reinbrecht, 58, was convicted of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm in 2015. The charges followed an after-dark collision on a July night in the North Shuswap between a boat piloted by Reinbrecht and a houseboat.

Reinbrecht was granted full parole on Dec. 22, 2020, meaning he would serve the remainder of his sentence under supervision in the community.

• After slaying it in the Dragon’s Den, sisters Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins, founders of the Canadian Barley Tea Company, are looking to expand distribution in B.C. Over the summer, Ishizaka, who lives in Japan, and Watkins, who resides in the Shuswap, were given the opportunity to make a pitch to the Dragons of the CBC television series. Dragon Jim Treliving made an offer. “He was like, ‘I know a good thing and I want to make a deal. So we made the fastest deal in Dragon’s Den history in six minutes,” said Watkins.

• More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers were reportedly without power on the morning of Jan. 13 as a result of the windstorm. In and around Salmon Arm, more than 4,000 Hydro customers were without power, while 1,400 customers were affected by outages in Sorrento.

In addition to knocking out power, the winds also knocked down numerous trees.

