Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from January 2022

Renae Clarke and Jason Schwartz hold daughter Eliza Amber Schwartz, the first baby born at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in 2022. She arrived on Jan. 5 at 6:01 a.m. (Contributed)

In this issue, the Shuswap Market looks back at the stories that made headlines in 2022.

January

• Two Salmon Arm students were using their final project to help change lives. Grade 12 students Miki Hatton and Oriah Rich were attempting to raise $5,000 to help women in the Oyda region of Ethiopia. The pair partnered with the charity HOPE International to complete their capstone project. “We’re working with selfhelp groups in Ethiopia… They’re run by women,” said Rich. “The groups are for financial literacy skills, so the women can generate their own income.”

•A noted increase in the production of phytoplankton in Upper Adams Lake indicated a project to restore the Upper Adams sockeye run was proceeding as intended. 2021 was the second year of a four-year project being conducted by the Adams Lake band, with the goal of bringing back to sustainable levels the Upper Adams salmon run which, according to the band, collapsed over a century ago as a result of logging, splash dams and other factors.

• Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reported that on Dec. 25 about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a weapon complaint in Anglemont. While police were at the scene attempting to assess and de-escalate the situation, death threats were made to the officers. “Police believed the threats to be credible and that the subject had the means to immediately carry out those threats,” Kennedy wrote. “Police surrounded the house and attempted to convince the subject to surrender peacefully. Neighbours were evacuated out of their homes to ensure their safety. Chase officers were occupied with the investigation much of the day and well into the night. “Chase RCMP are grateful to the neighbours and community members who sacrificed their time on Christmas Day helping to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution,” he concluded.

• Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 was born to a North Shuswap couple. Eliza Amber Schwartz arrived to mom Renae Clarke and dad Jason Schwartz at 6:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. The seven-pound 10- ounce baby girl was born a day earlier than her expected due date.

• Paul White called the recent sinking of his well-known and often-photographed vintage vessel an inconvenience but not a tragedy. This winter, White’s boat, the Mandalay B, an approximate 50- foot diesel-powered wood vessel constructed in 1923 by the Hoffar Motor Boat Co. in Vancouver, took on water and sank where it’s moored at McKay Bay in Lee Creek in the North Shuswap. White planned to use flotation devices to refloat the boat and then pump out the water.

• RCMP were treating a fire at an autowrecking business in Chase as suspicious. About 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, the Chase Fire Department was called to Adrenaline Auto Recyclers at 117 Aylmer Rd. Later that day, fire chief Brian Lauzon said about 20 vehicles were burned in the blaze along with two large shipping containers, tires and a lot of other debris.

