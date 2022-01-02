Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from July 2021

• With the temperature reaching about 40 C, firefighters had a challenging afternoon with two blazes on neighbouring properties. At 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, firefighters in Salmon Arm were called to a barn fire at a property on 40th Street NE. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen at the top of the hill between Salmon Arm and Canoe. Flames were reported to be about 20 feet in the air at one point.

“We were pretty much all hands on deck initially, and we didn’t want to find ourselves being overwhelmed,” said Salmon Ar fire chief Brad Shirley.

As with all structure fires, BC Health Services had an ambulance on scene as well. “During monitoring our firefighters in rehab it was determined one should be admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure for heat exhaustion,” said Shirley. He also noted three other firefighters were taken to hospital throughout the evening for the same reason. Shirley commended all firefighters who helped contain and control the two fires.

• At one point, Kendra Toner had to look away while she and her boyfriend approached what appeared to be a dead animal floating in Shuswap Lake. The Salmon Arm couple had been out fishing on the lake south of Totem Pole Resort, across the lake from Sicamous, when they discovered the animal. As they got closer, Toner’s boyfriend exclaimed, “Oh my God, it’s a dog.” Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on July 1.

“The large breed of dog was found near the shore and tied to an anchoring device which prevented the animal from reaching the shore or touching the bottom,” said McNeil in a July 6 media release. McNeil said the dog’s remains were seized by the SPCA, which was investigating the matter.

• The BC Coroners Service was investigating after a woman drowned in Mara Lake. On July 5 at 10 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a female swimmer in medical distress, said Sgt. Murray McNeil. He said a 42-year-old woman, a Sicamous resident, was swimming with a friend at a beach on Swansea Point when she went under the water and did not resurface. The friend was able to locate the woman and bring her to shore. BC Ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society attended and performed CPR but were unable to revive the woman.

• The mayor of Sicamous was hopeful the wildfire burning out of control on the district’s doorstep could be beat. On Tuesday afternoon, July 20, Mayor Terry Rysz said Sicamous was covered in smoke from the Two Mile Road wildfire which, at the time, was estimated to be 60 hectares in size and classified as out of control. He said it started when a van travelling on Highway 97 knocked over a hydro pole with a transformer on it. He said the transformer exploded when it hit the ground, creating a fire which climbed up a hill near one of the district’s trailer parks. Since then, four helicopters, several water bombers and fire crews have been fighting the blaze. “We got a challenge in front of us, but right now we have the opportunity, and maybe the ability, to correct this so it doesn’t become devastating.”

• Emmett Quintal may have found his calling on the green. The four-year-old aced the second hole at the Cedar Heights Community Association’s par 3 golf course in Blind Bay. He and his dad, Michael Quintal, are regulars at the family friendly course. The day Emmett scored his hole-in-one, Saturday, July 3, involved a warm up on the first hole before the excitement at the second.

