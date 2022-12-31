Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from June 2022

Playwright and actor Laura Michel, from the Adams Lake band, creates a play focusing on the resilience and strength of those working to preserve languages and culture for future generations. The play ran from June 2 to 11 at Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)

June

• A passion for theatre had beginnings for Laura Michel in the Salmon Arm Secondary theatre department. Years later, a focus on ‘social theatre’ compelled her to write a play exploring Secwépemc language and culture – past, present and future. Echoes of the Homesick Heart arose from more than seven years and 40-plus interviews she did with people in the Secwépemc Nation. Among them were interviews from Williams Lake, Alkali Lake, Kamloops, Chase and Salmon Arm. “Echoes of the Homesick Heart is a story of hope, survival and overcoming the genocidal actions of the residential school system,” Michel said. “This play celebrates the resilience of Indigenous families, communities and culture.”

• It’s Monday, 5 p.m., and, like clockwork, Jim and Debbie Miyashita are at the back of SaveOn-Foods to pick up a load of expired food that won’t be going to the landfill. Save-On-Foods supervisor Rick Dion confirms the Miyashitas are there for their “Loop” pickup, and wheels out a load of boxes and bags stuffed with expired produce, deli meats and dairy. Loop is a nationwide program that partners farmers with grocers, providing a framework through which unsaleable food unsuitable for food banks goes to farms for use as feed for animals. “Instead of going to the landfill, we pick it up as a farm,” explained Debbie. Near expired food and other unsaleable food items still fit for human consumption at Save-On Foods goes to local food banks. “In Salmon Arm we have capacity for more stores and we have a lot of interested farms,” said Dawson Creek farmer, Loop co-founder and director Jaime White.

• On June 15, 2022 the Salmon Arm RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were at a residential address in Eagle Bay working on an investigation that started the previous day, said police. It was learned that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was possibly at the residence. A thorough investigation was completed but the suspect fled the residence prior to police attendance. “Salmon Arm RCMP and partners searched for the suspect for several hours, until a tip from the public was received and he was located,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, adding the man was located just after midnight in the Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road area without incident.

• It’s a pretty low thing to do. This is how Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire services coordinator Sean Coubrough described the recent theft of equipment from the White Lake Fire Department. During their Tuesday night practice at the fire hall on June 14, White Lake firefighters found two of their sheds had been broken into and two pieces of equipment taken: a gas-operated positive pressure ventilation fan and a floating pump used to draw water from shallow bodies of water. “Any items that are made specifically for fire departments have added costs associated with them,” said Coubrough. “It will take time as well to replace the items that were stolen, and it could impact the fire department’s response in the near term.”

