Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from March 2022

• What was to be a sailing holiday for a Shuswap man morphed into a misadventure and a grueling test of survival skills. With decades of sailing experience behind him, Blind Bay resident Don Cavers, 77, left Colombia solo in early December, his intention to meet his son in Puerto Rico and spend the winter in the Caribbean islands on the way to Bermuda. On the second day of his fateful trip, he encountered four to four-and-a-half metre seas and the boat began taking on water. The bilge pump failed and the next day the boat’s whole electrical system failed. He hand-steered for two days, and was rudely awakened in the pitch darkness when the sailboat crashed onto a reef. He launched his dinghy and the life raft, hoping to stay with the boat. However, the boat was thrashing around too much and the waves were too big over the reef so he was at the mercy of the winds. He also had to cut the line to the dinghy when it snagged on the reef. Cavers spent three days floating in the raft. It was around that time his oldest son Tristan and his daughter Annelise had been making queries to Search and Rescue at CFB Trenton and Boatwatch.org. Both were helpful and, as it turned out, Trenton was able to locate his signal. Cavers was unaware at that time the odds of anyone being found in similar scenarios are apparently exceedingly low. “One in a hundred they actually have a successful rescue.”

• The past two days were emotional for Dan Adrian after losing his livelihood to an accidental blaze on March 1. The fire started in a 60-by40-foot outbuilding that served as a garage where Dan did his automotive work. Lost in the blaze were his tools, wheel balancer, alignment machine, exhaust bender, about $40,000 dollars worth of classic car parts, at least one hoist, three welders and countless cordless tools. His son Darren’s tools were also lost in the fire. Dan and Darren also lost vehicles that were precious to them. The large blaze quickly caught the attention of a friend in the area, Mike Hall of Rust Valley Restorers fame. Dan said Hall called him to say, “We’ve got a plan.” Hall and his son Connor Hall set up a Gofundme account, Help Dan Adrian rebuild, and were donating $1,000. “He wants Darren and I to come up to the shop…It sounds like they’re donating tool boxes for Darren and possibly for myself,” said Dan.

• A person with a penchant for DC and Marvel Comics graphic novels piqued the interest of a Salmon Arm bookstore following repeated thefts. Peter Marsan, manager of Bookingham Palace at the Mall at Piccadilly, said there’s been at least three incidents where books had been stolen from the store – about 40 in total, all DC and Marvel graphic novels, totalling about $1,000.

• Larch Hills was alive with the sounds of racers the weekend of Feb. 12-13. With over 400 skiers per day, BC Cup #2 was a grand success, due in no small part to the massive effort of the 150+ volunteers before, during and after the event.

• Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko took top prize at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition. The event took place at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, March 7-14. The 22-year-old Izik-Dzurko won first prize, which included $15,000 as well as a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022, a CD recording on the Steinway & Sons label and a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

• The BC Hockey U13 Tier 2 provincials kicked off on Sunday, March 19, with some outstanding hard fought games.

• April 30 was the tentative date for a referendum on the incorporation of a new South Shuswap municipality. In response to the March 2 recommendation from the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study Advisory Committee, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board recommended a referendum be held on incorporating the proposed area of Sorrento and Blind Bay as a new municipality.

