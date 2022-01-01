Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from May 2021

Song Sparrow Hall producer and sound engineer Craig Newnes with Darrin Herting from Jimmy Two Shoes & the Lost Soles prepare to record for The Wharf Sessions. (Kate Fagervik photo)

• “Raising the Secwepemculecw flag symbolizes School District 83’s recognition that our district is on the unceded and ancestral territories of the Secwépemc people.”

These words from Anne Tenning, School District 83 principal of Indigenous education, summed up the significance of the ceremony that took place on Friday, April 30, at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. COVID-19 protocols meant that Tenning emceed a small gathering of representatives and witnesses who came in person for the flag-raising, but many more were watching online.

• On Monday, May 10, government partners behind the Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail project announced they had received a $250,000 grant to construct a portion section of trail within City of Enderby and Splatsin territory later this year. The money for this pilot project comes from Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative funds, from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport.

• In preparation for opening when pandemic protocols permit, the new Sprig of Heather restaurant at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum applied for a liquor licence. City council added its support to the application. General manager Susan Mackie said staff were on site, getting ready to open the park for the season, while making sure they can do so safely.

• Song Sparrow Hall was alive with the sounds of blues, folk and jazz as musicians gathered to record songs for the upcoming Wednesday on the Wharf album, The Wharf Sessions. Led by the creative team at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Song Sparrow Hall, The Wharf Sessions is a digital offering for the community in place of Wednesday concerts at Marine Peace Park.

Featuring nine local bands, the Sullivan student choir and a Secwépemc storyteller, The Wharf Sessions would be available for download and streaming on the arts centre website in mid-June.

• A pair of anglers netted fines for using illegal fishing tactics on Shuswap Lake. The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) was out conducting angler inspections May 15. “Two people were found each angling with two fishing lines, one with prohibited gear. As a result both were issued tickets,” the COS announced on Twitter. Both fishers were given fines of $150.

• Brandi Hansen said she felt her heart drop when she found dozens of bear paws discarded on a North Shuswap road over the May long weekend.

The Anglemont area resident said she was out on a drive with her family on Sunday, May 23, when they came across the paws around the five kilometre mark along Estate Drive (off of Squilax-Anglemont and Fraser roads).

Several were on the road, but most were in an adjacent culvert. “It was disheartening was the best way I can describe it,” said Hansen, adding cub paws were also present. Hansen contacted the Conservation Officer Service and said an investigation is underway.

• According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC), 60 per cent of people aged 18 and up in the Salmon Arm health area have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 20. This was an increase of 21 per cent since May 3, when only 38.7 per cent of the health area’s 32,000 adults had received their first dose.

The Salmon Arm health area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Falkland, Tappen and Sorrento. In Enderby, 54 per cent of the health area’s 6,702 adults had received their first dose, up 19 per cent from May 3.

In the Armstrong/Spallumcheen health area, 52 per cent of the just over 9,500 adults living there have received their first dose, a substantial increase of 30 per cent from May 3.

