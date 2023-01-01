Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from November 2022

November

• Nick Fleming was thrilled his late brother, John Fleming (aka Johnny Skull), will be remembered through a community fund benefiting students of fine arts. Just about two years have passed since members of Seal Skull Hammer took to the Nexus Stage at Salmon Arm’s First United Church to raise money for their beloved bandmate John Fleming, who had been battling a brain tumour. “They said…all we need is $10,000 and we can have a perpetual fund for a scholarship, a bursary, whatever you want to do,” said Nick of the Shuswap Community Foundation. “So we opted to try and raise a little more money so we could top off the $7,500 to $10,000 so it would be a perpetual paying scholarship at Salmon Arm Secondary for aspiring students in fine arts – which is kind of where John, his passion and love was always fine arts.” The Seal Skull Hammer Send Off show/fundraiser was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Song Sparrow Hall.

• Debbie Cannon bubbles with excitement when she speaks about Salmon Arm’s successful bid for the 2024 55+ BC Games. “We’re really pumped; everyone is so supportive and excited,” she said enthusiastically, the day after learning of the city’s success. Cannon, a city councillor, was one of four people on the bid committee. The Games will be held in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10 to 14, 2024. Asked about Salmon Arm’s lack of a running track, she said there are many sports to choose from and each town chooses between 20 and 30. The committee was told it could leave track and field out of its application.

• Plans changed for a new South Shuswap community park following an unexpected and costly development delay . Work on the Eagle Bay Community Park began in June of this year, and was expected to take a few months to complete. The park, located at 4326 Eagle Bay Rd. next to the community hall, was to include a new playground, picnic shelter, a multiuse sport court, an outdoor exercise area, an accessible play feature and a washroom. After the project got underway for the CSRD, unforeseen challenges prompted the need for some redesigning of the park plan. “While it was disappointing to have these delays, it is far better to ensure we get the sport court properly sited and built with appropriate drainage so it can sustain long-term use,” said CSRD team leader of community s services Ryan Nitchie.

• “That’s good news.” This was Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino’s immediate response to news that cancer coverage for firefighters had been expanded to include thyroid and pancreatic cancer. “They’re seeing our particular business is seeing cases that represent a higher level of risk,” said Ogino. “It’s good because it also makes firefighters more aware they need to be wearing their breathing protection.” The province announced it was amending the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act, adding the two cancers to the existing list of cancers and heart diseases that firefighters are at increased risk of developing.

• More resources are being sought from the B.C. government for efforts to keep invasive mussels out of the Shuswap. In a Nov. 15 letter to Land, Water and Resource Stewardship Minister Josie Osborne, Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) chair Jay Simpson said the threat posed by invasive zebra and quagga mussels “will never subside,” and more action is needed by the province to “curb this significant threat to our water security.” “… It is of utmost importance that the IMDP (B.C.’s Invasive Mussel Defence Program) be expanded such that all routes into B.C. from Alberta and the USA have a watercraft inspection and decontamination station,” wrote Simpson. Simpson and the SWC also asked the province to introduce ‘pull-theplug’ legislation, requiring all watercraft to have their drain plugs removed prior to travelling on B.C. roads.

