Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from October 2021

Askew’s Foods donates $100,000 to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. From left: Lori Pounder, manager at Askew’s Foods Armstrong; Claire Askew, project specialist/wellness coordinator at Askew’s Foods; Dave Wallace, general manager at Askew’s Foods; Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, Splatsin; Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy coordinator; Denis Delisle, Regional District of North Okanagan director, Area F; Kevin Flynn, Columbia Shuswap Regional District board chair. (Contributed)

• Plans to decommission a dam and power station along the Shuswap River and improve fish access were being criticized by the Splatsin First Nation over lack of consent and territorial concerns. On Sept. 20, BC Hydro announced it would be decommissioning the Wilsey Dam and Shuswap Falls Powerhouse near Lumby, and restoring the river to its original channel for spawning salmon. The facility, built in 1929, represents less than one per cent of BC Hydro’s generating capacity.

The Splatsin issued a media release responding to the BC Hydro announcement, stating the Crown corporation failed to get “free, prior and informed consent” from the band. Secwépemc Nation Tribal Chief and Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian called the decision to decommission the dam “a complete disregard of BC Hydro’s mandate and our title and rights.”

“We (Splatsin and Pespesellkwe te Secwepemc]) made an offer to BC Hydro to acquire the dam and turn it into a run-of-the-river system to recover the salmon population and generate power and economic opportunities at the same time,” said Christian.

• For his 88th birthday, John “Jack” Bryce jumped off a mountain and spent an exhilarating 40 minutes paragliding over Revelstoke. “It was something I always wanted to do. I really enjoyed it, it was great,” said Bryce who, when not living in North Bay, Ont., resides with his son Shawn Bryce and his family at White Lake near Salmon Arm.

Accompanying John on his Oct. 9 flight, the day after his birthday, from about 6,000 vertical feet (7,300-feet above sea level) was Revelstoke Paragliding’s Brad Murphy, who was impressed by his fellow flyer’s passion for living life. “This one was just very special – this guy, he was in the armed forces, he was a paratrooper who had a dream to go paragliding and at 88…,” said Murphy.

• Askew’s Foods expressed its support for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail in a very tangible way.

The locally owned, independent grocery business donated $100,000 towards construction of the rail trail. “The Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail will be a wonderful addition to an already extensive trail network that we are so fortunate to have here in the Shuswap. Askew’s is honoured to be a contributor to this wonderful initiative,” said Askew’s president David Askew.

• Silver Creek Elementary will be the first North Okanagan-Shuswap school to offer before and after school care as part of a school district initiative. On Monday, Oct. 18, School District 83 announced it would be running its Seamless Day pilot project at the school.

The project involves the provision of before and after school care for primary students and their school-aged siblings.

• A Canoe landmark turns 100 this month. As of Oct. 27, a century will have passed since the Canoe United Church opened its doors. According to Canoe resident and church board chair Leanne Dorish, the first service held in the structure at 6861 50th St. NE took place in the late afternoon of Oct. 30, 1921.

newsroom@saobserver.net

