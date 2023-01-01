Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from October 2022

October

• The sockeye were not in attendance, but that didn’t stop some 5,000 people from celebrating the salmon and their importance to Secwépemc people at Tsústwecw Provincial Park. A 5-Band Salute initiative in conjunction with the Salute to the Sockeye Festival took place at the site formerly known as Roderick Haig Brown Park on Sept. 30. Elder Ethel Billy opened the Reclamation Day with a prayer in Secwepemctsin (Shuswap language). A large number of people then took part in the Grand Entrance to the Adams River, winding along a forest trail, many wearing orange shirts to recognize the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system.

• Thousands of late-run sockeye salmon have entered the Adams River in an age-old, four-year spectacle of life. While there will be plenty of fish for visitors to see, scientists were concerned that late-run Fraser River sockeye have been returning to the Shuswap in steadily declining numbers.“My guess is that the 2022 return will be less than that in 2018, so we are seeing a strong declining trend since 2010,” said Scott Decker, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Fraser River stock assessment program head.“A couple weeks ago, we were trying to estimate the number of fish heading to the Shuswap, but a lot of them were still in the Strait of Georgia and we didn’t have a good sense of what was happening.”

• Employers in the Shuswap will soon have access to skilled employees through a rural immigration program. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Community Futures announced the federal government’s Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program, which launched February 2020 in the Vernon-North Okanagan area, is expanding to include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and other Shuswap communities. The program offers an expedited path to permanent residency for immigrants with permanent work.

• Visitors at the downtown Salmon Arm farmers’ market on Saturday were greeted by an unusual sight, courtesy of Richard Lawrence. As the final summer Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers’ Market was getting underway at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ross Street on Oct. 22, a portion of Hudson often occupied by vendors was given up to a royal blue semi tractor and trailer which, from the outside, looked as though it had been converted into a large recreation vehicle. Painted on the side of the trailer were the words “Notch Hill Express Railway Show Case.” Dressed as a conductor, Lawrence said he began working on this project about a year ago. It began with an empty moving-company trailer he’d planned to use for his antique cars. Lawrence based the design of his repurposed trailer on a late 1800s, early 1900s Pullman railway car.

