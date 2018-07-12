Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Groups that officially represent the Yes and No sides on electoral reform in British Columbia have been selected before a referendum this fall.

Elections BC says Vote PR BC will be the proponent group while opposition to changing the current system will be spearheaded by the No BC Proportional Representation Society.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems as part of their public information campaigns and both will have a spending limit of $700,000.

Elections BC says only two applications were received by the July 6 deadline.

The NDP has proposed three proportional representation models to replace the first-past-the-post system, on which referendums in B.C. have twice been held — in 2005 and 2009.

Vote PR BC says proportional representation is a more democratic system because parties with a low percentage of votes wouldn’t get all the power while the No BC Proportional Representation Society maintains that system is complicated and confusing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour
Next story
B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

Just Posted

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Spray park out of order

Mechanical issues force City of Salmon Arm to close Fletcher Park spray park

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

Updated: Kamloops wildfire jumps to 60 hectares in size

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

Most Read