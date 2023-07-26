You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

  • Jul. 26, 2023 1:20 p.m.
  • News
Stay connected with the Salmon Arm Observer, the Shuswap Market and the Eagle Valley News.
In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed? saobserver.net/trust-local-news

  • Sign up to local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep. saobserver.net/newsletters.
  • Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news everyday.
  • Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

Thank you for supporting the work we do,

the Salmon Arm Observer.

