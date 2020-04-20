Youn man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 33-year-old Matthew James Olsen who was last seen on Sunday, April 19 at his parent’s residence on Pinecrest Road, North Westside.

“Police are very concerned for Matthew Olsen’s health and well being,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer.

Olsen is 5’6” (168cm), weighs 120 lbs (54 kg) and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Pinecrest Road is located in a subdivision between Parker Cove and Killiney Beach.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olsen is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

