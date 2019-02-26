Young girl gets exciting tour of Lake Country worm farm

Lindsey Baillie thanks Nurturing Nature Organics in a Facebook post

A young Lake Country girl got to stick her hand in a pile of worms and she loved it.

Nurturing Nature Organics, a worm farm in Lake Country, gave a tour to Lindsey Baillie’s four-year-old daughter.

Baillie thanked the farm in a Facebook post.

“She’ll be talking about this one for weeks,” Baillie said.

Her daughter is obsessed with worms, she said.

Every day, Nurturing Nature Organics creates around seven tonnes of worm castings; worm poo that makes a phenomenal fertilizer, with the help of seven million worms.

