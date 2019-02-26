Young girl gets exciting tour of Lake Country worm farm

Lindsey Baillie thanks Nurturing Nature Organics in a Facebook post

A young Lake Country girl got to stick her hand in a pile of worms and she loved it.

Nurturing Nature Organics, a worm farm in Lake Country, gave a tour to Lindsey Baillie’s four-year-old daughter.

Baillie thanked the farm in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

“She’ll be talking about this one for weeks,” Baillie said.

Her daughter is obsessed with worms, she said.

Every day, Nurturing Nature Organics creates around seven tonnes of worm castings; worm poo that makes a phenomenal fertilizer, with the help of seven million worms.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection
Next story
Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

Sorrento and Blind Bay considered as possible municipality

CSRD pursues incorporation for population of just under 5,000 people in South Shuswap

Shuswap residents challenge complaints, misconceptions around refugees

Arriving with permanent resident status, families receive same benefits as other Canadians

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Hergott: Victims of car crashes could be penalized

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks updates on ICBC and crashes

Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

Young girl gets exciting tour of Lake Country worm farm

Lindsey Baillie thanks Nurturing Nature Organics in a Facebook post

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Most Read