Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

House prices in Kelowna would need to be cut nearly in half for mortgages to be affordable for young people, a new study finds.

According to a Generation Squeeze study entitled Straddling the Gap: A troubling portrait of home prices, earnings and affordability for younger Canadians, average home prices would need to fall $239,000—about half of the current value—to make it affordable for a typical young person to manage an 80 per cent mortgage at current interest rates.

Alternatively, the study finds, typical full-time earnings would need to increase to $100,600/year—nearly double current levels. Based on the last decade, actual earnings are expected to be flat.

READ MORE: Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents’ frustration over McCurdy house

READ MORE: Kelowna ranked 7th most expensive rental market in Canada

The study also states it would take typical Kelowna residents between 25 and 34-years-old, 13 years to save up enough for a 20 per cent down payment on an average home – nine more years than when today’s ageing population started as young people.

Kelowna’s 13 years was equal to the nationwide average in this stat but is among and above cities with larger populations including Montreal at 11 years, Ottawa and Calgary at 10 years and Edmonton and Halifax at nine years.

Metro Vancouver and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years respectively.

The study’s definition of affordable was taken from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), as not spending more than 30 per cent of pre-tax earnings on housing.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Just Posted

Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s receives long-awaited date for surgery

Fear arises as to whether September surgery will beat her deteriorating condition

Ranchero parents say loss of school bus limiting options for kids

School district not required to bus students going to school outside of catchment area

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

Lamborghinis roll up at to Okanagan resort

Click to see VIDEO/PHOTOS of these classy cars

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Amalgamation question posed at Greater Vernon Chamber event

Kelowna Women’s Shelter and UBCO team up to study brain injuries in women abused by partners

UBC Okanagan receive $1M grant to extend groundbreaking research

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

Most Read