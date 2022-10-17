Young Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash honoured at Ontario car show

Noelle Teal’s race car was brought to the Pumpkinfest to fulfil her last wish

The last wish for a young woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Kelowna was honoured over the weekend, as her racecar was shown at the Pumpkinfest race and festival in Waterford, Ontario.

Noelle Teal, 20, died in a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna on Oct. 15.

“She loved to ride her motorcycle and racing. We know she wished her car to be at the Pumpkinfest car show. So we dropped it off for her this morning,” the Teal family said in a statement to Ohsweken Speedway.

She was an avid racecar driver competing in a variety of disciplines. When she wasn’t racing, she was always ready to help with a “wrench in hand” and a smile on her face, friends and competitors said, sharing their condolences on Facebook.

A small teal cross has been erected in West Kelowna at the site of the incident.

